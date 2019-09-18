NBA Today: 3 Players most likely to be traded ahead of the 2019-20 season

Kevin Love is among the individuals that could be on the move in the coming weeks

The 2019 NBA offseason has been one of the most exciting and memorable in recent memory. During the opening weeks of the summer, Anthony Davis completed a blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Utah Jazz managed to land Mike Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The first few days of free agency were also manic as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Kevin Durant, and Jimmy Butler all swapped teams.

Not much has happened over the past month, although teams will soon begin training camps, and a recent report suggested that trade activity will intensify over the coming weeks.

So, with the NBA season just five weeks away, here we will assess three players that could be on the move before opening night.

#1 Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic is unlikely to begin the new season in a Miami uniform

Following the retirement of Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat appeared to be heading towards a rebuild. However, the team completed an unlikely sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, and Pat Riley is now desperate to pair the four-time All-Star with a second star.

While a clear target has yet to emerge, the Heat will almost certainly make a move before the new season kicks off. The Heat will likely need to send multiple players to complete a potential deal and Goran Dragic is a name that the organization is desperate to offload. Riley and the Heat attempted to send Dragic to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this summer, and the team is also believed to be keen on fielding Justise Winslow at point guard.

Ultimately, Dragic has no future in Miami, and he is the most likely to be sacrificed as the Heat attempt to build a better supporting cast around Butler.

