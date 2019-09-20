NBA Today: 3 Veteran Free Agents that could contribute to contending teams

Carmelo Anthony is among the big-name free agents without a team

The 2019 offseason is now winding down, and much of the NBA's top free-agent talent were snapped up during the opening weeks of free agency. The likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, and Jimmy Butler all swapped teams - while less exciting names such as Steph Curry and Enes Kanter were quickly snapped up by teams looking to add depth with the aim of challenging for a playoff spot.

Nevertheless, with the season just over a month away - several notable free agents remain without a new team. Many of the remaining free agents are likely to be available on minimum short-term deals and will be keen to find a new team ahead of the season opener in October. So, as we approach the 2019-20 NBA season, here are three veteran free agents that could contribute to a team looking to contend.

#3 J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 Championship

J.R. Smith is well known for his off the court issues, and his latest departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers came after he had sat out much of the 2018-19 season after criticizing the direction of the franchise. However, Smith has always been a valuable role player in the NBA, and the 34-year-old has the skillset to help out a contending team.

Smith can make an impact from the backcourt without dominating usage, and he shot 37% from beyond the arc during his final full season with the Cavs. Smith is also a solid defender, and the shooting guard continually raised his game in the postseason during his time in Cleveland.

Contending teams could also protect themselves by offering Smith a similar contract to what Dwight Howard signed in Los Angeles - and the New Jersey native should have at least one more season of good basketball left.

