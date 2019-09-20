NBA Today: 3 Veteran Free Agents that could contribute to contending teams
The 2019 offseason is now winding down, and much of the NBA's top free-agent talent were snapped up during the opening weeks of free agency. The likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, and Jimmy Butler all swapped teams - while less exciting names such as Steph Curry and Enes Kanter were quickly snapped up by teams looking to add depth with the aim of challenging for a playoff spot.
Nevertheless, with the season just over a month away - several notable free agents remain without a new team. Many of the remaining free agents are likely to be available on minimum short-term deals and will be keen to find a new team ahead of the season opener in October. So, as we approach the 2019-20 NBA season, here are three veteran free agents that could contribute to a team looking to contend.
#3 J.R. Smith
J.R. Smith is well known for his off the court issues, and his latest departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers came after he had sat out much of the 2018-19 season after criticizing the direction of the franchise. However, Smith has always been a valuable role player in the NBA, and the 34-year-old has the skillset to help out a contending team.
Smith can make an impact from the backcourt without dominating usage, and he shot 37% from beyond the arc during his final full season with the Cavs. Smith is also a solid defender, and the shooting guard continually raised his game in the postseason during his time in Cleveland.
Contending teams could also protect themselves by offering Smith a similar contract to what Dwight Howard signed in Los Angeles - and the New Jersey native should have at least one more season of good basketball left.