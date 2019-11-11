NBA Today: 5 Best 3-point shooters in the 2019-20 season so far

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Nov 2019, 02:15 IST

Bojan Bogdanović is among the NBA stars that have shot the ball well from three-point range this season

While both Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are currently out of action for the Golden State Warriors, the three-point revolution remains in full swing. Just three teams across the league are averaging less than 28 three-point attempts per night, and the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Minnesota Timberwolves are currently attempting more than 40 shots per night from beyond the arc.

Despite playing just nine times this season, James Harden has already attempted 130 threes, while Damian Lillard is also averaging more than 10 attempts per game.

Nevertheless, neither All-Star is among the NBA's most accurate shooters from deep, and here we take a look at the five best 3-point shooters of the 2019-20 season so far that have made at least 50 three-point attempts.

#5 Goran Dragić (shooting 45.3% from three-point range)

Goran Dragic is averaging a career-high 5.9 three-point attempts per contest

Over the past five seasons, Goran Dragic has been a regular starter for the Miami Heat. However, following a summer of change, the former All-Star was relegated to the bench for the first time since 2012, although Dragic has embraced his new role during Miami's excellent start to the season.

In just 28.2 minutes per game, Dragic is averaging 16.7 points per game, and his current accuracy from beyond the arc sits at 45.3%. This marks an immense increase on the 34.8% he shot from three-point range last season, and it should be noted that the 33-year-old is also averaging a career-high 5.9 three attempts per contest.

Dragic will add to his 24 made three-pointers in the coming weeks and the improvement of his distance shooting may help him land a new deal at the end of the season.

