NBA Today: 5 best duos in the league right now

07 Jul 2019

Do not count out the Warriors just yet

The landscape of the NBA has been flipped upside-down completely by what just went down during the 2019 NBA Free Agency and most of the star players have ended up forming a 2 man superteams.

This has completely opened up the path to a NBA title this season for a lot of teams. The Golden State Warriors are no more champions elect and a lot of teams have strengthened in a way that leads them down a path to the NBA Finals next season.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 duos in the NBA right now which will make next season probably one of the best ones in a long time.

#5 Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)

Portland Trail Blazers are always a dark horse team in the NBA

The Portland Trail Blazers have been playing with the two-guard combination of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum since 2013 and have become one of the best back courts in recent history in the NBA.

They also tasted recent success with the Blazers when Lillard and McCollum had some amazing games in the playoffs to lead the Blazers to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 1999-00.

Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the NBA right now and averaged 25.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in his most recent regular season, leading the Blazers to the third seed in the Western Conference and home court advantage. His game winning buzzer beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs was one of the highlights of last season.

CJ McCollum is not far behind, as is touted as one of the best scoring shooting guards in the league, with the potential to change the game singlehandedly. He averaged 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in his most recent regular season and had an amazing playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in the second round, leading the Blazers comeback in Game 7 to take the series 4-3 and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to relish keeping this duo around and successfully building around them like last season, hoping bad luck does not do them in once again. With Lillard signing a four-year extension as well, things are looking up for the Blazers in the future.

