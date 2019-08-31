NBA Today: 5 Early predictions for Most Improved Player Award in 2019-20 season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 43 // 31 Aug 2019, 10:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steven Adams is among the players that will be in the mix to win the MIP award

At the conclusion of every season, the NBA awards the Most Improved Player Award to the individual that has shown the most development throughout the season.

Pascal Siakam was named Most Improved Player back in June following a terrific breakout season with the Toronto Raptors, although the 25-year-old is unlikely to win again next season as no player in NBA history has won the award twice.

Instead, the MIP title often leads to bigger things, and huge names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, CJ McCollum, Jimmy Butler, and Paul George are among the recent winners. So, as we quickly approach the new season, here are five early predictions for Most Improved Player Award in 2019-20 season.

#5 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is expected to enjoy a big season with the Boston Celtics

After entering the league back in 2017, Jayson Tatum enjoyed a stunning rookie season. The small forward quickly established himself as one of the best wings in the Eastern Conference, and his performances during the playoffs only increased expectations.

However, the small forward's second year was underwhelming as he struggled to play alongside the ball-dominant Kyrie Irving.

Nevertheless, with Irving heading to Brooklyn, Tatum's development seems set to take a huge jump in Year 3 as the incoming Kemba Walker will be willing to take a backseat when Tatum wants to lead the offense.

Boston Celtics is also no longer among the favorites in the East after losing Irving and Al Horford, and Tatum may thrive after struggling with lofty expectations last season. Consistency and three-point shooting will be important if Tatum wants to take home the MIP award, and a stellar season could also yield a first All-Star appearance for the 21-year-old.

1 / 5 NEXT