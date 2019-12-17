NBA Today: 5 Head coaches that could be fired soon

Alvin Gentry is among the coaches in danger of losing his job

Following more than a month of speculation regarding his future, the New York Knicks announced last week that they had fired their head coach David Fizdale just 22 games into the season. Fizdale's departure came just a day after the Knicks were defeated by the Denver Nuggets, as the team dropped to a 4-18 start this term.

The Knicks have yet to appoint a new head coach, although due to the high-demanding nature of the NBA, Fizdale is unlikely to be the only coaching departure this season. Much of the league entered the season with playoff aspirations although as we approach the turn of the year, several teams are performing worse than expected. So, with plenty of candidates to choose from, here we look at the five coaches that could be fired soon:

#5 Luke Walton - Sacramento Kings

The Kings are facing a serious battle to make the playoffs under Luke Walton

Despite the 2018 offseason acquisition of LeBron James, Luke Walton could only manage to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a 37-45 record during the 2018-19 season.

After failing to guide the team to the playoffs for a third consecutive season, Walton parted ways with the organization back in April, although he was appointed as new head coach of the Sacramento Kings just three days later.

The Kings were among the most exciting teams last year, and the organization hoped that Walton's arrival would help secure a playoff appearance since 2006. Nevertheless, Sacramento opened the season 0-5 under their new head coach, and despite improving to 12-14 for the season - the Kings' playoff chances remain in the balance. Walton's job appears safe for now, although if the Kings are still struggling come mid-January - an ambitious front office may look to make a change.

