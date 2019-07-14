NBA Today: 5 Heaviest players in the league right now

David Griffin said Zion's physique "has been touched by the hand of God"

Time and again, size and strength have played a pivotal role in the NBA. The brutal physicality that the league brings is something not many are able to withstand over a prolonged period of time. However, as the trend of the bigs becoming active on the perimeter builds up steam across the NBA, the ability to overpower your opponent beneath the rim and in the paint has seen a decreased level of emphasis.

Nevertheless, bulky players have always played a prominent role in securing the centre spot for any team and would continue to do so. Let's take a look at the most five most heaviest bodies active in the league at this moment.

Honorable Mention: Jahlil Okafor - 275 pounds

The 76ers drafted the big man with the 3rd overall pick in the 2015 draft.

The 23-year-old capitalised on Davis' absence in New Orleans and put together a resurgent season with meaningful minutes. A former national champion at Duke, Jahlil credited much of his scoring to his bodily transformation - which incorporated him losing 20 pounds following a mostly vegan diet. Marred by injuries on the court and off-the-court mental health hurdles, Okafor's career hasn't really took off in a major as everybody expected from a third overall pick.

He averaged 17.5 points and 7 boards per game in Philly during his rookie season but since then his overall numbers have seen a steep decline.

#5 Jusuf Nurkic - 275 pounds

Just recently, the Bosnian Beast suffered a gruesome season-ending injury.

With the 2019 playoffs around the corner, Nurkic's bodyweight landed awkwardly on his left foot, leading to one of the most unwatchable injuries in the league. The severe left foot fracture meant the Portland big man will miss considerable time before springing back to NBA action.

Neil Olshey said Jusuf Nurkic could be out until February. — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) July 6, 2019

Before he went down, the 24-year-old was averaging career-high numbers - 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game - for his surging Trail Blazers side. Now that Portland have lost both Enes Kanter and Meyers Leonard to the recent trade shuffle, the absence of Nurkic - a legit seven-footer - becomes a crucial talking point for the oncoming season.

