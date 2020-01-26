NBA Today: 5 most fun teams to watch this season

26 Jan 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the most entertaining teams to watch

We are now more than half of the way through the 2019-20 NBA season - and there has been no shortage of talking points during the first three months of the season. Superstars such as LeBron James, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Damian Lillard are all putting up huge numbers, while there are also a number of rookies who have made a huge impact since entering the league.

However, when talking collectively about teams, some have provided a great deal more of entertainment than others. Last season, it was the Sacramento Kings that surprisingly emerged as the most fun team to watch, although the team has regressed following the arrival of Luke Walton, while several other teams have become increasingly watchable. So, as we head into the second half of the 2019-20 season, here are the best five teams to watch.

#5 Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has injected new life into the Memphis Grizzlies following Mike Conley's departure

Over the final few years of the Mike Conley era, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the least buzzworthy teams in the NBA, although rookie sensation Ja Morant has breathed new life into the franchise. Since entering the league last summer, Morant's speed and athleticism have earned him favorable comparisons to Russell Westbrook - and the 20-year-old appears to be well on the way to securing the Rookie of the Year Award.

The Grizzlies also have another exciting young talent in Jaren Jackson Jr., and Memphis' offense has been among the most deadly and exciting since the turn of the year. The playoffs seemed out of reach less than a month ago, although the Grizzlies have won eight of their past 10 games to climb to 8th in the Western Conference standings, and the Memphis fanbase finally has an exciting team to back following two dismal seasons.

