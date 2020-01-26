5 teams with the best home record in the NBA right now

26 Jan 2020

Giannis and the Bucks are 21-2 at home this season

We are halfway through the NBA season and we now have a pretty good idea which teams are in the running for a playoff spot. No matter what a team's standing is though, playing at home just seems to have a remarkable effect on players' performance.

Things like less travel time, eating meals from home, going home to your family, and being surrounded by thousands of your fans can have a tremendous effect on players. It shouldn't come as a surprise then that teams seem to perform better when they're defending their home-court.

About 50 games in, which teams have made the most out of their home-court advantage?Here are the top 5 teams with the best home record in the NBA right now.

#5 Los Angeles Clippers (19-4)

The Clippers have managed to lure two big-time names last off-season in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Despite sharing an arena with another LA team, they are still Top 5 in terms of home record at 19-4.

The Clippers have seen a lot of changes over the last three years. After trading away the Lob City core of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan in a series of deals from 2017 to 2019, the Clippers have managed to stay competitive with the roster that they have. Last year, they made the playoffs as the eighth seed and had managed to win two games against the defending champs Golden State Warriors. Their dog identity and incredible hustle proved that a roster without definite stars can go head-to-head against the best when they want to.

This year, they have managed to only drop four games at home despite their latest acquisitions PG and Kawhi being in and out of games. Currently third in the West, lower-seeded teams can only hope to steal at least one game from the Clippers in Staples.

