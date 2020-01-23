NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks have no interest in trading Eric Bledsoe ahead of the trade deadline

Eric Bledsoe appears set to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks following recent trade speculation

The Milwaukee Bucks possess the NBA's best record at the midway point of the season, although there has been some speculation over the last week that the team would be willing to trade Eric Bledsoe in an attempt to upgrade the roster ahead of the trade deadline. However, Bucks general manager Jon Horst has responded to the rumors by telling Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck that Milwaukee has no intention to offload the veteran star:

We have no talked to any teams about trading [Bledsoe], since the day that we traded for him. And I think it's evident, pretty strongly, in the fact that we extended Eric, what he means to us. ... We have not had those conversations, and we are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe.

Bledsoe was selected 18th overall in the 2010 draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder but was immediately sent to the LA Clippers. Bledsoe largely appeared from the bench during his three seasons in Los Angeles, although he established himself as a starter with the Suns following his trade ahead of the 2013-14 season.

After developing into a borderline All-Star during four years in Phoenix, Bledsoe made his unhappiness with the organization known during the opening weeks of the 2017-18 season and was soon sent to the Bucks in exchange for Greg Monroe and two future picks. During his time with the Bucks, Bledsoe has started at point guard, and the 30-year-old is currently averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per contest.

Bledsoe has proved to be a perfect teammate alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and it is worth remembering that the Bucks signed him to a four-year, $70 million contract extension back in March. Ultimately, it is possible that Milwaukee could look to offload Bledsoe as part of a shakeup if they underperform in the playoffs, although there is virtually no chance that he will be traded ahead of the deadline next month.

The Bucks are back in action on Friday as they take on the struggling Charlotte Hornets.