NBA Today: 5 Players who could retire at the end of the 2019-20 season

Jamal Crawford

The NBA's 2019-20 season will be here fairly soon as preseason is nearly a month away. An exciting summer set up the 2019-20 season and gives fans something to look forward to. With players such as Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving changing teams. The NBA becomes even more exciting. The performance (and rivalries) of teams such as the Lakers, the Clippers, and others will give this season an interesting storyline. However, there is another storyline going into the season.

Every year, there are players that move on from the NBA. These players had lengthy, successful careers, but as they get older, they lack certain skills they once had. If a player is known for his athleticism or dunking ability but gets older, they lack the "explosiveness" they once had. So, certain players retire and move on to the next step of their journey.

Last year, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were the topics of conversation. Both players announced their retirement received fanfare throughout the season. Players and fans alike shared their praises of these special players and had the chance to play them one last time.

This season, another player is gearing up for his final NBA season. He is approaching his 22nd season and has done great things throughout his career. The player retiring after this season is Vince "Vinsanity" Carter.

Vince Carter is the oldest (active) player in the NBA and recently announced his plans to retire. Carter re-signed with the Atlanta Hawks this summer and will serve as a veteran leader for the young team. The Hawks will be Carter's final stop as he prepares for his retirement. They are the eighth team of his career and join the ranks of teams such as the Raptors, Nets, and Magic as one of Carter's teams.

Carter is a great player who will be missed after he retires. However, there are other players who may retire this season. All eyes are on Carter, and rightfully so, but retirements may go under the radar. Here are five other players that may retire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

#5 Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver signed with the Milwaukee Bucks over the summer

Kyle Korver was set to retire this summer but had a change of now. Now, Korver joins an Eastern Conference contender that can use his services.

Over the summer, Korver signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He joins the Bucks after a stint with the Utah Jazz last season. The Jazz acquired Korver in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 9.1 points and shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range during his time with the Jazz.

This was Korver's second stint with the Jazz, as he played with them from 2007 to 2010. This season, he joins the Bucks and could be a part of a deep playoff run. The Bucks gain a veteran sharpshooter that Giannis Antetokounmpo can dish to when he drives to the basket and kicks it out to a teammate. Korver will be on the perimeter ready for Antetokounmpo's pass and will likely knock down big shots. So, the deal benefits both Korver and the Bucks.

There is a chance that this is Korver's final season, and if so, he's going out in style.

