NBA Today: 5 shortest players in the league right now

The NBA“big” is often relative to the average person

Tracing back to the roots of vintage basketball, the game has always favoured the big men. Ever since the successful careers of Muggsy Bogues at 5 ft 3” and Spud Webb at 5 ft 7” (also known as the Speed Demons), we have often come across modern NBA talents who have transcended the need for tall frames across the league. Time and again, Basketball has proven to be a sport for everyone, no matter their height.

Following popular opinion, 6-feet is considered 'tall' around the world but is short enough to be placed on this list. As the average player’s height is predicted to go higher with time in the basketball world, let's take a look at a bunch of skilful personnel who were not blessed with NBA-standard heights, to begin with.

#5 Kyle Lowry (6-foot-0 / 1.83m)

Kyle Lowry is already a 5-time All-Star.

Even though his hard-nosed defence and the title of being one of the better rebounding point guards (his 5.6 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 season was a career-high) in the NBA not suggesting it, the 32-year-old stands at 6-foot-flat. He is the quintessential small-sized player possessing the skillset to lead a 13-season long successful career.

While his scoring numbers dropped from 22.4 points to 16.2 points per game (in 2017-18), followed by 14.2 ppg this past season, Kyle Lowry is still highly capable of performing at a high level - as was made clear by his stellar support to Kawhi Leonard in his title quest this year.

Despite all the lows and highs that his Raptors organisation have seen in the recent and distant past, Lowry has been the sole franchise cornerstone who has stood past it all - and still continues to do so with superhuman grit and passion for the game.

