NBA Today: 5 teams that could exceed expectations in the 2019-20 season

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 40 // 14 Aug 2019, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz - Game Four

The schedule for the NBA 2019-20 season has been released. The opening day features some tantalizing fixtures. The two Los Angeles teams are considered two of the top favorites for the NBA championship this season. They start off the campaign against each other on the opening day.

This is going to be one of the most open seasons in NBA history. With plethora of team changes during the Free Agency, there is no clear cut favorite for next season. There are plenty of teams that have strengthened their lineup from the previous season.

Some of the teams that received huge limelight during the off-season are Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers. They signed marquee free agents and are the top contenders for next season.

On the other hand, there are some teams that went under the radar but are still capable of producing great displays next season.

Let's have a look at the teams that could exceed expectations in the 2019-20 season:

#5 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics

The Sacramento Kings were great in the 2018-19 season. They finished just one spot shy of the playoffs position in the tight Western Conference.

The Kings possess a great young core right now. De'Aaron Fox looks like a budding superstar. His speed, dynamism and play-making skills were on full display last season. Buddy Hield is also a great backcourt partner for him and he shot around 45% from three last season. Marvin Bagley III also had a great rookie season.

The Kings are poised to have a breakout campaign in the 2019-20 season. If they play at a high potential next season, they are certainly capable of raising a few eyebrows. They might finally make the playoffs next season.

1 / 3 NEXT