NBA Today: Best starting five of players aged 33 or above

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

They say age is just a number, and when you look at players like LeBron James (35-year-old)- you start believing in the authenticity of the quote.

NBA is full of players who are in their 30s but have a tremendous impact on the league and the players. These Players are scoring astonishing numbers and giving an additional hint of leadership and experience to their teams. In clutch situations, they are taking the responsibilities on their shoulder and helping the teams get over the line.

Today, we are picking the best five of such NBA players- above 33 years old- at each position.

Point Guard- Chris Paul (34 Years)

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

What Chris Paul has done this year with this Oklahoma City Thunder's squad is commendable. Paul has led the team from the front- whether on the court or away from it. Under his leadership, the Thunder have an excellent record of 36-22 for the season, sitting at the sixth place in the Western Conference.

Chris Paul himself is averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 dishes, and 1.5 steals a game. He is shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc. His excellent clutch displays have helped his team close a lot of games.

He is unquestionably a deserving point guard of this team.

Shooting Guard- Lou Williams (33 years)

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Clippers

Lou Williams has been associated with the sixth man of the year award for quite a long now. However, the best thing about Lou is his flexibility. Whenever the coach needs him to play a different position, or at a different place, Lou is always up for the challenge.

Averaging career-high 19.1 points this season, Lou has undoubtedly bolstered the Los Angeles Clippers' offense. He is dishing 5.8 assists a game and shoots a healthy 41.4% from the field. Furthermore, there are very few two-way players of his age currently active in the NBA.

He is the most deserving candidate for the Shooting Guard position of this team.

