NBA Today: Top 5 bargain contracts in the league right now

The NBA 2019 Free Agency has drastically altered the whole landscape of the basketball world right now. Players, ex-players and fans, all of been shocked and surprised by the sheer magnitude of deals that went down in the NBA.

There were a lot of massive contracts offered in this free agency, which increased the value of the cheaper contracts that were offered to other players in the league who might just turn out to be way better contributors for the amount of money they have on their contract.

There already are such bargain contracts on many teams in the NBA that have made it possible for them to sign the superstars on such massive deals and make them a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. So, here are 5 bargain contracts in the league right now.

#5 Jabari Parker (Atlanta Hawks): $6,500,000/year, 2-year deal

Parker needs to prove himself with a young team

Jabari Parker has already become a player synonymous with the term "bust", a player who has failed to reach the sky-high potential he was supposed to coming into the NBA. Jabari Parker was drafted #2 by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2014 NBA Draft, but a spate of injuries did not allow him to blossom into a better player, which allowed the Bucks to let him go free.

Parker landed with the Chicago Bulls next, who had a turbulent situation with their coaching team and a lack of effort on the defensive end finally ended with him being traded to the Washington Wizards, where a similar story ensued and Parker was a free agent in the 2019 Free Agency.

The Atlanta Hawks are the newest team to take on Parker and have got on a huge bargain, a 2-year, $13 million contract, with a 2020 player option. Parker was the #2 draft pick in 2014 and he has the talent to prove everyone wrong. The Hawks needed a solid scorer around this young core and Parker just might be it.

He averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 64 games played last season. He was shooting a good 49% from the field and was better at shooting from the beyond the arc with 31%. He has to prove himself with this contract and the Hawks are just the young rebuilding team with a stable management that can help him succeed.

