NBA: Top 5 greatest Point Guards of all time

Abhinav Munshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 43 // 16 Oct 2018, 02:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The greatest Point Guards in the history of the NBA

The NBA has seen a transition in this century when it comes to the most prominent position on a roster. It used to be a big man's league when most star players were either centres or power forwards. That is not the case anymore, as elite point guards are the strongest must-haves for NBA teams right now.

In today's NBA, the point guard is more often than not, the leader of the team, the one who orchestrates almost each and every play and scores as well as distributes the ball with astonishing efficiency.

Flashy dribbling and lights-out shooting have made the league dependent on the stardom of point guards. Although, throughout the NBA's richly talented history there have been some great point guards over the years. Let us have a look at the greatest point guards of all time:

#5 Stephen Curry

The newest entrant on this list, Steph Curry

To say that Stephen Curry has revolutionised the playing style of basketball of this generation would still be selling it really short. Leading the Warriors from his position, he has taken the franchise to unimaginable heights.

Still at the peak of his career, he is already considered to be the greatest shooter of all time. Sure he has had help all along the way, but it has always been his creative, audacious, and brilliant self, pulling the strings from behind.

Curry (3 NBA championships and 2 regular season MVPs) is unquestionably the greatest point guard of his generation and he is just a couple of championships and/or Finals MVPs away from topping this list, such is the influence and capability that he possesses.

His dribbling and those sudden launches from way past the three-point line over a couple or more players, just off the dribble are really aesthetically pleasing and jaw-dropping to witness. Same goes for his perfect lane-splitting and shrewd behind-the-back flashy passes. A perfect modern day, once-in-a-lifetime point guard.

1 / 5 NEXT