NBA 2020-21: Top 5 Power Forwards in the league this season 

In the last few years, the NBA has seen some really effective power forwards. Traditionally the power forward position was only about scoring a huge amount of points from near the basket or through mid-range jumpers.

In the modern-day game, however, several players who play the position are now versatile and can do more than just rebounding and just scoring from inside the paint. Let's take a look at some of the power forwards who can dribble, shoot from the deep, and guard perimeter players as well.

5 Best Power Forwards in the NBA right now

It's always a treat to watch some of the big men pull off swift point-guard-like skill moves that could make you go in awe of their athleticism for someone their size. Mentioned below are 5 of the most dominant yet multiskilled power forwards in the game at the moment.

#5 Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors #43 Pascal Siakam (L)

One of the Toronto Raptors' most reliable players this season, Pascal Siakam has been quite underrated for his performances.

The 2020 NBA All-star game starter, Siakam has been one of the key players in helping the Raptors revive their season this year. Due to his team deploying him in the center position multiple times, Siakam's game has been restricted to a certain extent. However, he still has a career-high offensive rating of 1.9 this season to go with 4.5 assists per game (also career-high) as he continues to lean into his playmaking skills as well.

The Raptors forward is averaging 20.1 points per game and is shooting a respectable 45.3% from the field.

#4 Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris

2021 NBA All-star snub Tobias Harris has been tremendous in helping the Philadelphia 76ers occupy the top spot in the East this season. The former LA Clippers man has been in the best shooting form of his life. Tobias has managed to shoot a career-high 51.7% from the field including a respectable 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Tobias Harris could be extra motivated after being snubbed for this year's NBA All-star game. Fans will eagerly wait to see how he reacts when he takes to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers from here on. Tobias is averaging 20.7 points, 3.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this year and has a 19.77 PER, 3rd amongst the 76ers starters.

Notable All-Star reserve snubs: Atlanta's Trae Young, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Philadelphia's Tobias Harris, San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan. The West squad will receive a replacement player should Anthony Davis miss the All-Star Game. https://t.co/W76iIoCOQb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

#3 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, in what happens to be only his second season in the NBA, is already his team's best player. Zion has a PER of 27.09 this season, which is 5th in the NBA and he has been a lethal scorer and shooter so far. The no. 1 overall pick from the 2019 draft is averaging 25.3 points, 6.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game. His FG% for the season is a whopping 62%.

Zion secured his first All-star selection in his 54-game-career this year and has managed to score seven double-doubles until now.

#2 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

In what seems to be an "underwhelming" season for the standards Anthony Davis has set for himself, the former Pelicans star has still been impressive. He is averaging 22.5 points to go with 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 3 assists per game this NBA season.

These numbers could be a career-high set for some of the other players in the league, such is AD's prowess on both ends of the floor.

The LA Lakers star is currently out with an injury as his team has suffered 4 losses on the trot during his absence. A lot of the Lakers gameplan depends on Anthony Davis' presence. His 24.79 PER just goes to show how important he is to their hopes of winning a back-to-back title. AD's field goal percentage stands at 53.3% this season, which is the third-best of his career until now.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

It should come as no surprise that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first on this list. After all, he is having a season worthy of another NBA MVP award. Last season, Giannis became the third player in NBA history (after Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon) to win the NBA Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same campaign.

Giannis' playmaking has improved drastically this season as he continues to work on his all-round game. The "Greek-Freak" is averaging 28.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and a career-high 6.0 assists per game this NBA season.

He has also managed to secure 22 double-doubles and 4 triple-doubles in just 31 games this term. To put that into perspective, Giannis managed 4 triple doubles throughout the whole season last year, which just goes to show that there is a lot more coming from him this season.