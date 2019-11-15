NBA: Top 5 Stars of the Night- 14th November 2019

Last night's the NBA did not have a very packed schedule of matches, but we got treated with some very good clashes on the board. There are quite a few important bits and performances to talk about, as the Grizzlies managed to win an important game in Charlotte, the Houston Rockets defeated a rival at home, the Boston Celtics continued their winning streak, and a lot more. At the root of these important results, we could find star players of the league, that turned-up for this round of action. Whether we talk about Harden putting another showstopper for the Rockets, or Ja Morant continuing to impress in his rookie season, this feature has you covered. In this article, we will look at the Top 5 performers from this round of the NBA.

5. Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

Even though he might not have had the numbers other players had last night in the league, Ja Morant was vital for his team's win in Charlotte , against the Hornets, as the rookie from Murray State University scored the game-winning shot for his team in the last seconds of the match.

Ja Morant finnished the match for the Grizzlies with 23 points and 11 assists. At the same time, he was clutch in the most important moments of the match, and did not tremble when he got the opportunity to win the match for Memphis. He continues to show a lot of maturity on court for someone with his level of experience in the NBA, and in my opinion he was one of the top performers from last night. As Zion Williamson continues to be injured and will be for the immediate future, Morant is slowly but surely gaining that lead in the "Rookie of the Year" race, and you have to believe that more performances like this one will help him retain that award.

