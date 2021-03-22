NBA Top Shot - Everything you need to know about the Cool Cats drop tonight

The NBA Top Shot has shot up in popularity in recent weeks, with fans all over the world buying and selling the virtual video-highlights. The NBA Top Shot marketplace and the drops have resulted in transactions worth more than $230 million overall. The blockchain-based platform has maintained a scarcity of “moments” that has further seen the overall value of each moment increase, with some being sold for more than $100,000.

Recently, the NBA Top Shot announced the “Cool Cats” Moments, that includes some of the grittiest plays seen in the NBA during the 2020-21 season. Two drops/installments of the “Cool Cat” Moments have already been released, with the 3rd drop scheduled for tonight. In this article, we go through everything you need to know about the NBA Top Shot Cool Cats (Drop 3) tonight.

NBA Top Shot – “Cool Cats” drop 3 scheduled for tonight

The Cool Cats (drop 3) is scheduled for 12 pm PDT on Monday, 22nd March. Each pack will get users a total of 5 moments. This includes 1 common Cool Cats moment and 4 base set moments. The Cool Cats (drop 3) has a total of 5 “Cool Cats” moments featuring the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Domantas Sabonis. Each pack will get players 1 “Cool Cat” moment, along with 4 base moments from the base set of Cool Cats (series 2). A total of 50 such common moments are available. The overall list of available moments can be checked on this link.

Each pack costs exactly $14, and users will have no influence on which moments they acquire. The 50 base set moments features some of the top plays from the 2020-21 NBA season, including numerous moments featuring stars such as James Harden and Jayson Tatum. The five available “Cool Cat” moments are as follows, with only 15,000 of each to be minted, ever.

RJ Barrett also has been given a Cool Cats moments of his own.

Kristaps Porzingis buries a deep three.

Domantas Sabonis denies a dunk at the rim.

Goran Dragic spins his way to a bucket.

RJ Barrett steals the ball for a dunk.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes a contested layup.