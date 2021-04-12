NBA Top Shot - Everything you need to know about Holo Icon Series 2 drop

Dedicated collectors on NBA Top Shot have had to wait some time, 2 months in fact, since the last legendary packs were released on the website. However, the buzz for such a major drop of league moments has returned after the announcement that on Monday, April 12th, Holo Icon 2 packs were back.

Fans weren't given much time as to the requirements of the drop, with the digital creators of NBA Top Shot announcing the new packs on Sunday night. However, collectors have been scrambling to make themselves eligible for an almighty pack drop that will see 27 new legendary moments enter the market.

Packs?! Packs 🙌🏼



Holo Icon (Drop 2) Legendary packs are dropping on Monday, April 12 at 1pm PDT ⏰



Hidden in these packs are 27 never-before-seen Legendary Moments 👀 Who is ready to up their collector clout? 🔥



More info: https://t.co/IeqPnt33L8 pic.twitter.com/kn9Q14pBax — NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) April 12, 2021

In this article, we will take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming Holo Icon Series 2 pack drop.

NBA Top Shot HoIo Icon Legendary packs - everything to know for collectors

Kyrie Irving is expected to receive a new Holo Icon moment

Only 2,423 packs will be available at the time of the drop, which will occur at 1pm PDT, and will cost $999 each. Each pack will contain ten NBA Top Shot moments, guaranteeing one Holo Icon moment numbered to 99 and 3 Metallic Gold LE moments, each numbered to 499, and six base set moments.

However, the requirements are far from straight forward for collectors and you will need to be a dedicated member of the market to be eligible for the drop on Monday. To make it into the queue, collectors must own either 15+ moments, 2+ rare moments or 1+ legendary moment in their collection. Alternatively, members who have spent $999 in the NBA Top Shot marketplace could also qualify but would also have to have at least one moment in their collection.

The most exciting aspect of the drop for NBA Top Shot collectors are the new HOLO LE moments available.

There will be 27 never-before-seen legendary moments in the packs, as well as plenty of new base sets and metallic gold moments. These will include moments from league superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic and from a player built for NBA Top Shot moments - Anthony Edwards.

Here are the HOLO🧊 99 LE



LINK TO TFM BLOG ABOUT THEM:

▶️https://t.co/dkYC1ArZgd



🪙MGLEs + NEW Base Moments🔻 (thread) pic.twitter.com/O1iHCf1oTZ — TheFirstMint (@TheFirstMint) April 11, 2021

Fans who are unsuccessful in getting a pack will have a new opportunity, recently announced by NBA Top Shot, to obtain some new moments. There will be 'rebound' packs available, 50,000 base set (series 2), to those collectors who stay in the queue.