NBA Trade: 3 players the Toronto Raptors should consider trading

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST

Kyle Lowry played a major role in the Toronto Raptors' first championship-winning campaign

The Toronto Raptors enter the 2019-20 season off the back of a stunning first-ever championship-winning campaign, although few fans expect a repeat this year.

An unlikely title was not enough to stop Kawhi Leonard heading home for Los Angeles, while the Raptors have also lost key contributors such as the excellent Danny Green. The majority of the Toronto roster is also on the wrong side of 30 and entering the final year of their existing contracts.

Nevertheless, the current roster should be good enough to reach the postseason, although the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are likely to prove too strong in the playoffs.

Due to this, the Raptors front office are likely to be open to trades, and here we will look at three individuals that the team should consider trading.

#3 Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka was impressive during the NBA Finals

At times during the 2019 postseason, Serge Ibaka rolled back the years to reach the heights from his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Congolese center dominated the glass, and also demonstrated exactly why he led the league in blocks in both 2012 and 2013.

However, Ibaka is expected to play a backup role to Marc Gasol, and the 29-year-old will struggle to reach the near 30-minutes per game he averaged before the Spaniard's arrival last season. Additionally, Ibaka’s game continues to decline due to a loss of agility, and the former Thunder man will also hit free agency next summer.

Admittedly, Ibaka may enjoy a resurgent season as he plays for his next big contract, and there is no doubting his status as one of the best backup bigs in the league. However, with Toronto no longer in contention for a title, Ibaka appears to be a poor fit, and the Raptors could look to cash in.

