NBA Trade: 3 teams that could trade for Lonzo Ball during the 2019-20 season

Lonzo Ball's future with the New Orleans Pelicans is far from assured

Lonzo Ball was taken second overall in the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, and upon being selected, Lakers president Magic Johnson heralded the then-teenager as the 'future face' of the franchise.

However, Ball's time in Los Angeles was disappointing, and the Lakers sent the point guard to New Orleans earlier this summer as part of the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

Ball will be joined in New Orleans by Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram, and playing for the Pelicans may prove to be the fresh start that he needs. Nevertheless, some NBA analysts have suggested that Ball could be moved before the end of the season, and the Pelicans already possess an elite point guard in Jrue Holiday.

So, with a trade possible ahead of the February trade deadline, here we will look at three potential destinations for Ball.

#3 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker could form a deadly backcourt pairing with the point guard

Despite the standout performances of Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns continue to show little progress. The franchise has not reached the playoffs since 2010, and over the past two seasons, the Suns have managed a total of just 40 wins.

The team has occupied the bottom of the Western Conference, and while Booker is signed through 2024, he could push for a trade if the Suns fail to improve.

Phoenix's draft picks hold plenty of weight, and the team was interested in signing Ball last October. A Ball-Booker backcourt pairing has immense potential, and the recently signed Ricky Rubio isn't Phoenix's long-term answer. Ultimately, the Suns may have to give up a lot to land Ball, although the franchise needs to do something drastic to keep Booker happy.

