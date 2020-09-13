NBA Trade Analysis: 5 teams under the most pressure to upgrade their roster in the offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out of the playoffs by the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

As 6 teams still battle for the 2020 NBA championship, the rest of the teams have their eyes set on the future. Whether it's the top teams who faced an early exit in the playoffs or the bottom dwellers who didn't make it to the playoffs, everyone's looking forward to some NBA trades to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming offseason.

NBA Trade Analysis: 5 teams that are under the most pressure to make big trades this offseason

#5. NBA Trade Analysis: Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Analysis: Indiana Pacers should find a way to retain Victor Oladipo for many more years

The Indiana Pacers were good in the 2019-20 NBA regular season. They were even better in the Orlando bubble seeding games. However, it all came crashing down once the playoffs started. They were annihilated in 4 straight games by the Miami Heat in the first round. This was the 5th consecutive year they've been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan in the wake of Miami sweeping Indiana in the first round. Just 14 days ago, the team announced it was giving him a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/8XVBmio9Yr — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 26, 2020

The East is getting stronger next year, and the Pacers should make some big trades to keep up. Despite the recent NBA trade rumors, they should prioritize keeping Victor Oladipo in Indiana for longer. Myles Turner, the 24-year-old center, will be a great trade asset for the Pacers in order to get more shooters in their lineup.

#4. NBA Trade Analysis: Utah Jazz

Advertisement

NBA Trade Analysis: Mike Conley can be traded next year in exchange for someone younger

Expectations were high when Mike Conley was paired up with Donovan Mitchell at the beginning of the season. However, despite their regular-season success, they were knocked out of the first round in dramatic fashion by the Denver Nuggets.

With 2 all-stars in their prime and a talented supporting cast, the pressure is mounting on the Jazz to deliver at the playoffs level. Mike Conley can be traded next year in exchange for someone younger who can fit alongside Mitchell and can shoot better.

#3. NBA Trade Analysis: San Antonio Spurs

NBA Trade Analysis: The Spurs could move both LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan and start rebuilding for the future

The San Antonio Spurs didn't make it to the playoffs this year for the first time in 23 years. Greg Popovich failed to conjure his magic this year as the Spurs ended up in the 11th spot in the west.

The Spurs’ 22-year playoff streak is officially OVER 🚨



35% of the San Antonio population wasn’t even alive when the streak started 🤯 (h/t @AirlessJordan) pic.twitter.com/iSRzzIdJ9a — Overtime (@overtime) August 13, 2020

With multiple Western Conference teams stacked with superstars, the Spurs should make the headlines this offseason with some big NBA trades in order to get back in playoff contention. While trading LaMarcus Aldridge for a younger star seems like the most obvious solution, the San Antonio Spurs can also blow it all up by moving both Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan and start rebuilding for the future.

#2. NBA Trade Analysis: Milwaukee Bucks

NBA Trade Analysis: Milwaukee Bucks need to add players with better shooting and playmaking abilities

The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in 5 games in what would probably go down as the biggest upset in this year's playoffs. The Bucks seem to have finally realized that they need to get more help around Giannis Antetokounmpo before he decides to seek it himself elsewhere.

The Bucks may want to trade Eric Bledsoe, put pulling off a deal where the return is a clear upgrade may prove difficult to execute.https://t.co/i5ImWuzFFb — Behind the Buck Pass (@BehindTheBucks) September 12, 2020

With a plethora of NBA trade rumors already making the rounds, the Bucks are expected to have a busy offseason. Even if they fail to pull off a blockbuster trade like Chris Paul, Milwaukee need to add players with better shooting and playmaking abilities that can get them over the playoff hump.

#1. NBA Trade Analysis: Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Trade Analysis: Questions are being raised about Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid's futures

The Philadelphia 76ers were undoubtedly the biggest let-down this year. After being perhaps just a bounce away from the Conference Finals last year, they got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs in 2020.

Questions are being raised about Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid's futures. While some NBA trade rumors suggest they are trying to add another star to help their dynamic duo, there's a possibility that they might trade one of their superstars this offseason.

As the pressure intensifies on Philadelphia to deliver, we'll soon see whether they still 'trust the process' or blow it all up to rebuild around whoever's left.

76ers 'Seriously Debate Idea' Of Chris Paul Trade https://t.co/Nrrp2Ru1Bh — RealGM (@RealGM) September 9, 2020

Also read: NBA News Update: Doc Rivers refuses to hide his frustration after the latest defeat, Derek Fisher salutes LeBron James for his unique milestone