NBA News Update: Doc Rivers refuses to hide his frustration after the latest defeat, Derek Fisher salutes LeBron James for his unique milestone 

As the playoffs action continues in the Orlando bubble, the second-round series between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets has intensified. The Nuggets won Game 5 and have fought their way back into the series after being down 3-1. As the teams are set to lock horns again in Game 6, this article sheds light on what the LA Clippers coach had to say, along with some other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: 'I was frustrated at half time' says Doc Rivers

The Denver Nuggets pulled off an impressive comeback on Friday night after being down by 12 points at half-time. LA Clippers coach was furious after the game and expressed his frustration about how they took their foot off the gas during the second half.

Doc Rivers says he was frustrated at halftime of Game 5 believing that the Clippers should've been up more than 12. "We had that game where we wouldn't allow ourselves to be great... And to do that, you have to have great discipline." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 12, 2020

The Nuggets have already come back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2020 playoffs. After being one game away from elimination against the Utah Jazz, Jamal Murray and the crew won 3 consecutive games to make it to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. It'll be interesting to see if Denver can carry out another miraculous comeback against the LA Clippers.

NBA News Update: Derek Fisher applauds LeBron James on achieving a unique milestone

With the LA Lakers' Game 3 victory against the Houston Rockets this week, LeBron James passed Derek Fisher for most playoff wins in NBA history. Derek Fisher played for the LA Lakers from 1996-2004 and retired from the NBA in 2014.

.@Chris_Camello beat me to it, but I'm glad he asked Derek Fisher this morning about getting passed by LeBron in all-time playoff wins. Here's what Fish had to say: pic.twitter.com/cMZwWSrJGU — Sabreena Merchant (@sabreenajm) September 12, 2020

Derek Fisher congratulated King James for this unique feat and pointed out how LeBron is in a league of his own. LeBron is usually the best player on the team and he has carried many guys around him to playoff success.

NBA News Update: Jared Dudley calls for a protest following Football coach's controversial statement

Nick Saban, head coach of the Alabama Football team has sparked controversy with his recent statements. During his recent appearance in a talk show, Nick said:

"All lives matter, including black lives."

Nick's remarks have upset some of the fans and players who feel his statement goes against the sentiments of the Black Lives Matter moment. LA Lakers' Jared Dudley has even asked the team captains to take action against this.

Team captains need to have a meeting with the team! No more letting things slide... Can’t straddle the fence in this issue.. Need Saban to have a press conference before the game or there will be no game... https://t.co/ZOU7Aam2Tz — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) September 12, 2020

Dudley asked the players to demand a press conference from their coach to clarify his comments. He also suggested the players not to play the game until Nick Saban gives further explanation on his earlier comments.

