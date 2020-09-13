NBA Trade Rumors: 5 most likely destinations for Carmelo Anthony next season

The 2019-20 NBA season has been an emotional roller coaster for Carmelo Anthony. After the star considered retiring due to a lack of opportunities, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to give him a chance in November 2019. Anthony made the most of it and went on to become Portland's third-best scoring option during their playoff run. With Carmelo Anthony set to become a free agent this off-season, there already are a few NBA trade rumors regarding his next destination.

NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony's 5 most likely destinations next season

#5. Milwaukee Bucks

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a shock exit in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs.

It became evident that Giannis Antetokounmpo needed another star player to play alongside him for the Bucks to get over the playoff hump. The latest NBA trade rumors say that Milwaukee Bucks are trying to add 'more playmaking and shooting' talents to their roster.

Even if Carmelo Anthony might not be the answer to all their problems, the 36-year-old will definitely help them with his perimeter shooting. He could also contribute some valuable minutes coming off the bench next season.

#4. Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors - Game Five

The Golden State Warriors are determined to make a comeback to the NBA playoffs next year. The Splash brothers, along with Draymond Green, definitely have the ability to make the Warriors a strong contender. But with the teams in the West stacked with superstars, the Warriors lack depth at the moment.

A veteran presence like Carmelo Anthony will definitely make their roster deeper. His playoff experience will also add value to the inexperienced Warriors' bench.

#3. LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

The friendship between LA Lakers' LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony is no secret. The two have shared a special bond ever since their high school days and continue to be good friends even today. Joining his banana-boat buddy will also give Carmelo Anthony a chance to win his first NBA championship.

FACTS!!!! And proud as hell of my brother @carmeloanthony doing what he did on his return!! 🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/D169bP6UFY — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2020

Despite being the top team in the west, LA Lakers have struggled throughout with their shooting. Carmelo Anthony could be a valuable 3-point shooting option for King James and the crew in their pursuit of the NBA championships.

#2. New York Knicks

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks - Game Four

Carmelo Anthony isn't a stranger to the city of New York. He played for the Knicks between 2011-2017 and was an All-star during all those seasons. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that he could return to Madison Square Garden once again as the Knicks try to find a way to turn their fortunes around.

The New York Knicks are believed to be pursuing Chris Paul, Melo's close friend, this off-season. According to experts, there's a chance the New York fans could see both Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony in the Knicks jersey next year.

#1. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns

Carmelo Anthony played a crucial role in Portland Trail Blazers' success this season. Even though they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, Melo seemed like the perfect fit alongside stars like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

"I pray that it can be Portland, I think I found a home in Portland"



Carmelo Anthony leaving no doubt that he wants to play again next season and he wants it to be with the Trail Blazers



#RipCity pic.twitter.com/0zxQg4oHW5 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) August 30, 2020

After their 2019-20 season ended, Carmelo Anthony was vocal about his feelings for the franchise and expressed his desire to play for Portland again, if given the opportunity.