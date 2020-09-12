NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons star to link-up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Brooklyn Nets interested in Luke Kennard?

The league recently announced that the 2020 NBA Draft has been postponed to November 18th. Even though it gives over two months' time for teams to prepare, many NBA trade rumors are already been circulating indicating towards the big moves that are expected to happen this offseason. In the article, we'll cover some NBA trade rumors about the Detroit Pistons, their most likely trading partners, and their future.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks might be interested in Derrick Rose this offseason

The Detroit Pistons finished 13th in the Eastern Conference this year and are in dire need of a roster upgrade. While most of their youngsters are still a couple of years away from being able to pose a threat to top teams, their two stars Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin are already 31 years old. The Pistons might be looking to trade one of them in exchange for young assets this offseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to land another playmaker to help Giannis Antetokounmpo next season. On the chances of Bucks being interested in Pistons' Derrick Rose, Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa recently said:

It makes sense that the Bucks would be interested in acquiring a player like Derrick Rose. It was glaringly obvious during their series against the Heat that they lack a secondary playmaker. Rose is on the books next season for roughly $7.7 million — a bargain considering he averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists last season.

Though there are NBA trade rumors suggesting the Bucks' priority will be Chris Paul, his costly salary might force them to consider someone like Derrick Rose. The Pistons' might get the Bucks' draft pick or a young player like Donte DiVincenzo in return.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets to pursue Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard in case Joe Harris leaves

The Brooklyn Nets will be a strong contender in the East next year with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being back on the roster. Their 3-point specialist Joe Harris will be a free agent this year and the Nets might not be able to pay enough to retain him.

Pistons mailbag: Potential trades, potential trades and more potential trades https://t.co/l8yH1rZdvr — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) September 12, 2020

This brings the Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard into the picture. The 24-year-old averaged 15.8 points per game and shot an impressive 39.9% from the 3 point line. Adding a shooter like Luke will help the Nets fill the void left by Joe Harris. Omari continued:

Luke Kennard makes a lot of sense for the Nets. He’s five years younger than Harris, a superior passer and almost-comparable as a 3-point marksman. He’ll be extension-eligible this offseason and a restricted free agent next summer, giving Brooklyn an opportunity to secure him long-term.

Since the Nets will be trying to win the title next year, they can send multiple future draft picks to Detroit in exchange for Luke Kennard. Having more young assets goes well with Pistons' strategy of building for the future.

