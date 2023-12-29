NBA Trade Deadline 2024 predictions: 5 biggest trades that could happen

The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching. With the Feb. 8 deadline now right around the corner with the start of the new year, fans have been anxiously awaiting the first NBA Trade Deadline move. Last season, the LA Lakers seemed to kickstart things in the Western Conference by making some big moves, but what about this season?

So far, longtime NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has indicated that he believes this year's trade deadline won't see the blockbuster moves last year's deadline did. Despite that, there are a number of teams in both conferences eager to make it over the hump and contend for a title.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five of the biggest trades that could happen before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 8.

Five big trades that could happen before the February 8 NBA Trade Deadline

#5: Pascal Siakam

Raptors Wizards Basketball

Pascal Siakam has long been a part of trade rumors surrounding the Toronto Raptors, however, so far no deal has come to fruition. That could all change this season given the Raptors' struggles, which currently see the team sitting in 12th place in the East.

A number of perennial contenders are in need of a two-way forward like Siakam who can impact games, meaning several teams are expected to be interested. With that in mind, the most likely landing spot for Siakam seems to be Golden State Warriors given their struggles out West.

#4: Buddy Hield

Pacers Rockets Basketball

Buddy Hield's success as a perimeter shooter has been somewhat of a double-egded sword for the Indiana Pacers. After averaging 42.5% from beyond the arc last year, the Pacers and Hield failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Given that, it's no secret that the team has been actively trying to flip him rather than simply letting his contract expire. With a number of contenders such as the Memphis Grizzlies in need of 3-point shooting, expect Hield to be moved before the Feb. 8 deadline.

#3: Andrew Wiggins/Chris Paul

Heat Warriors Basketball

Things are not going well for the Golden State Warriors. In addition to Klay Thompson's struggles, Andrew Wiggins has also notably been struggling this season, forcing coach Steve Kerr to adapt.

Although he's tried changing lineups, the team has continued to struggle, posting a 15-16 record that has seen it fall to 11th in the West. Ahead of the trade deadline, expect the Warriors to be one of the most active teams as they look to utilize assets like Wiggins and Chris Paul to bolster their roster.

#2: D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has been one of the players who has continued to surface in trade talks. Although nothing has been finalized, the expectation is that before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 8, the team winds up working out a deal.

Although GM Rob Pelinka indicated last season that the team wants to retain its core, rumors have continued to surface in the wake of his extension. Teams such as the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have both been tied to Russell, however, a number of teams could use his services.

#1: Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Prior to Zach LaVine going down with an injury, Bulls fans were ready to riot. There were calls for Jerry Reinsdorf to sell the team, as well as calls for the front office duo of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley to start a rebuild.

In the wake of LaVine being sidelined with an injury, young players such as Coby White and Patrick Williams have picked up bigger roles. Since then, the team has begun to turn things around under DeMar DeRozan's veteran leadership, leaving LaVine as the odd man out.

Although Adrian Wojnarowski has predicted that this NBA Trade Deadline may not be as eventful as some trade deadlines in years past, that could change. With notable All-Stars, like Zach LaVine, D'Angelo Russell and Pascal Siakam, possibly on the trade block, the landscape of the league could be shaken up.

As we saw last season, and in years prior, often times it seems as though it only takes one trade before the metaphorical dominos begin to fall. As we approach the new year, it will be interesting to see how the 2023-24 NBA Trade Deadline shakes out.