NBA Trade Deadline: 3 reasons Donovan Mitchell could be the missing piece to Lakers championship puzzle

The Cleveland Cavaliers have said that they are not trading Donovan Mitchell, and he has also said that he is content with his situation with the Cavs, indicating that he is not seeking a trade. However, this has not stopped teams from inquiring about his availability.

One organization that reportedly is interested in acquiring the All-Star guard is the struggling LA Lakers. Signing Mitchell could help right the ship for the LA-based franchise, and here are three reasons why it should consider going all in on a trade for him.

3 reasons why Donovan Mitchell is the perfect addition to the LA Lakers

#1 The LA Lakers secure a future piece for the post-LeBron era

While LeBron James has certainly remained an effective player even at his age, the LA Lakers will eventually have to deal with life after he's retired or moved on to another team to play with his son. Once this happens, they will need to find another star to rely upon.

They do have Anthony Davis, but a singular superstar-caliber player in the NBA doesn't cut it. Adding Donovan Mitchell to their roster before the trade deadline not only gives them a chance to get back to being competitive this season, but it can also help them be in a position to contend in the post-LeBron era, especially if they can convince Mitchell to sign an extension.

Something that the Cavs have yet to do.

#2 Donovan Mitchell will re-invigorate the Lakers' offense

Pace is an advanced statistic that determines how many possessions a team uses in a game, and the LA Lakers are the eighth team in the league in this stat with 101.09 per game. To put that in numbers, they have possessed the ball 4,471 times this season, which is the second most in the league.

However, they are only 17th in points per game with 114.8. This means that the Lakers cannot capitalize on the number of possessions they've had per game.

This can be remedied by adding an explosive offensive threat in Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 27.8 ppg on 46.2% shooting. Having another player who can reliably put the ball in the basket aside from LeBron, AD or Austin Reaves will help LA make better use of all its possessions.

#3 Donovan Mitchell can give LeBron James and AD some respite

At 39, LeBron James is still averaging 34.3 minutes per game. He is undoubtedly in peak physical form, but if they do turn their season around, the Lakers need him to have plenty left in the tank in the postseason.

The same can be said for AD, who is nine years younger than LeBron but has suffered from injuries that have kept him sidelined in the past. He has remained durable this season, but the question of how long he can keep this going before his body breaks down lingers.

Adding a third star who could take the load off both of them will certainly go a long way in ensuring they will be available should the Lakers pull off a comeback that places them back in the playoffs at the end of this season.

