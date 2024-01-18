NBA Trade Deadline: 4 bold deals for Timberwolves to keep howling among the NBA's elite

The Minnesota Timberwolves have continued to impress this season, taking not only the Western Conference but the league as a whole by storm. The team currently sits in first place in the Western Conference by a two-game margin, ahead of the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets. Despite that, there have been talks of the team going all-in on a postseason run.

Ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, the expectation is that the Timberwolves will look to be active in order to improve their chances of an NBA championship. With that in mind, there's one big area the team needs to address: scoring off the bench.

While the team sits in first place for team defensive efficiency rating, it currently sits in 19th for offensive efficiency. Given that, the team will likely look to make some big moves before the Feb. 8 deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Four bold deals for the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline

#4: Trade for Chris Paul

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are a team who need to shake things up before the trade deadline. With the team posting one of the worst records in the Western Conference, it seems to be only a matter of time before it kicks off the trade season.

Given that the Minnesota Timberwolves are in need of another point guard to help Mike Conley shoulder the load late in the season, Chris Paul could be a perfect fit. Of course, the longtime superstar will likely come at a hefty price.

#3: Trade for Tyus Jones

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Tyus Jones' name has continued to surface as one of the players a number of teams likely have interest in. Given that he has continued to impress by leading the NBA in assists to turnover ratio for several years now, Jones can make an impact wherever he plays.

The Wizards are in need of a change in order to improve their team, and the Timberwolves are in need of a backup point guard. Given that, a trade between the two seems like a great idea for both sides.

#2: Trade for Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

Grayson Allen has continued to impress for the Phoenix Suns, showing that he can score at an impressive rate while staying efficient. Despite that, given that he's on an expiring deal the Suns are expected to trade him before the deadline.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves in need of a scorer to lead their secondary unit, Allen would be a great fit. The question, of course, is whether he would be willing to lead the secondary unit.

#1: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Atlanta Hawks v Houston Rockets

Bogdan Bogdanovic not only improves the Timberwolves' perimeter shooting while giving the team a valuable scoring option, the Hawks are expected to be sellers at the deadline. Reports have indicated that Trae Young would be interested in pairing up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

In addition, reports have also landed Dejounte Murray in trade talks, indicating the Hawks could be headed for a rebuild. Given that, it seems Minnesota could swoop in with an offer to potentially acquire Bogdanovic.

The first half of the season has been an impressive one for the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the team leading the Western Conference. Thanks to impressive play from Anthony Edwards, the team has continued to put the league on notice.

With that in mind, questions about its depth, and offensive efficiency have continued to surface. Ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, the team will likely look to bolster its reserves ahead of what it hopes will be a successfull playoff run.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!