NBA Trade Deadline: 5 contenders and their biggest weaknesses to address

The Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, with countless trade rumors continuing to circulate. Most involve aspiring NBA title contenders looking to turn around their underwhelming seasons or mid-tier or rebuilding teams looking to sell off assets. However, even the league’s premier contenders could still use upgrades.

With the NBA as wide open as ever, minor trade deadline deals could be the difference-maker come playoff time. So, every contending team should be doing its due diligence to shore up its rotation.

On that note, below are five of the league’s top contenders’ biggest weaknesses that need to be addressed:

NBA contenders’ biggest weaknesses ahead of the trade deadline

LA Clippers: Size

LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers (30-15) have been thriving lately, having won 13 of their last 16 games. Their star trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden has led them to a top-four offensive rating (119.6). However, the team could still use additional size.

Starting center Ivica Zubac is out for at least another couple of weeks due to a right calf strain. Meanwhile, their backup big men, veterans Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis, offer limited production on both ends of the court.

A reliable two-way center with floor-spacing ability could take LA to the next level. However, the team would likely have to sacrifice some of its valuable guard and wing depth to make a deal happen.

Milwaukee Bucks: Defense

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks’ lackluster defense is perhaps the most glaring weakness of any contender. Despite their 32-15 record and third-ranked offensive rating (120.1), the Bucks rank just 19th in defensive rating (116.3).

After trading away defensive-minded star guard Jrue Holiday for offensive superstar point guard Damian Lillard this past offseason, the team especially lacks reliable perimeter defense.

Both Lillard and starting shooting guard Malik Beasley are defensive liabilities. So, if the Bucks can find a way to upgrade their point-of-attack defense, it should help them become a much more well-rounded team.

Denver Nuggets: Depth

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

After winning the 2023 NBA title, the Denver Nuggets lost key rotation pieces Bruce Brown and Jeff Green in free agency. The Nuggets (33-15) have compensated by giving increased playing time to prospects Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, to varying degrees of success. However, the team could still use proven veteran depth.

The Nuggets rank 25th in the NBA in bench scoring (29.7 points per game). So, acquiring an additional guard shot creator and versatile forward would help fortify their roster for their upcoming title defense.

Phoenix Suns: Size

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

Another contender in need of size is the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have gone all in on their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, giving them immense offensive firepower. However, the star trio’s frontcourt supporting cast is still lacking.

Veteran center Jusuf Nurkic has done a serviceable job manning the starting center position. But the team could still use a better backup center as well as a defensive-oriented power forward to take some pressure off Durant. Such additions would likely help Phoenix improve upon its 16th-ranked defensive rating (115.2) and 28th-ranked bench scoring (27.7 ppg).

Boston Celtics: Depth

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics have arguably the NBA’s top starting five in Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. However, their bench rotation leaves a lot to be desired.

Outside of veteran big man Al Horford, the Celtics don’t have any proven vets coming off the bench. Thus, they are relying on younger role players like Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser to provide their second unit with an offensive spark.

Boston ranks just 27th in bench scoring (28.5 ppg). So, the team could use another offensive-minded player with playoff experience to alleviate some pressure off its starters.

