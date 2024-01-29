NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Anthony Davis after Week 14 

With the second half of the 2023-24 NBA season well underway, this year’s Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race continues to shape up. One player remains the clear-cut favorite. However, a few others are also making compelling cases to take home the award.

This season’s DPOY rankings are once again primarily comprised of big men, as has historically been the case. However, one wing player has also earned his spot in the top five amid his strong play with his new team.

On that note, see below for the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 14 of the season:

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 14

#5 Anthony Davis

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is in the middle of one of the most dominant two-way seasons of his career. Unfortunately for Davis, the Lakers’ middling record (24-23) has somewhat overshadowed his strong play. Nonetheless, the eight-time All-Star is lurking as a DPOY threat.

While the Lakers rank just 14th in defensive rating (114.4), Davis has still provided the team with elite rim protection. Through 45 games, he is holding opponents to just 47.7% shooting (-1.6%) and 56.8% from within six feet of the rim (-7.1%).

Additionally, he ranks fifth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.4) and third in rebounds per game (12.2) while averaging 1.1 steals per game.

#4 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo

Despite their general lack of size, the Miami Heat rank 13th in defensive rating (114.1). This is in large part due to the versatile defense of star center Bam Adebayo. When Adebayo is on the court, the Heat’s defensive rating improves to 111.3, which would rank fourth. However, with him sidelined, it drops to 114.4.

Through 36 games, the two-time All-Star is holding opposing players to just 43.0% shooting (-5.6%). Additionally, he ranks eighth in the league in rebounds (10.5 rpg) while averaging a combined 2.0 steals and blocks.

#3 OG Anunoby

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby

Two-way forward OG Anunoby has made a sizeable impact on the New York Knicks since being acquired by the team in late December. The Knicks rank seventh in defensive rating (112.1). However, with Anunoby on the court, that number improves to 98.9, which would rank first by a wide margin.

Through 41 games with New York and the Toronto Raptors, Anunoby is holding opposing players to just 44.2% shooting (-3.1%). He is also averaging a combined 2.0 steals and blocks.

#2 Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren

Despite being a rookie, OKC Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has transformed the Thunder’s defense. After finishing 13th in defensive rating (113.2) last season with Holmgren sidelined, the team ranks fourth (111.3) this season. That number improves to 109.9 with the 21-year-old on the court, which would rank second.

Through 46 games, Holmgren is holding opponents to just 45.6% shooting (-4.8%), including 53.4% from within six feet (-10.7%). He also ranks fourth in the league in blocks (2.5 bpg).

#1 Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert (middle)

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert has been the defensive anchor for the NBA’s No.1-ranked defense (108.9 defensive rating) all season. With Gobert on the court, the Wolves’ top-ranked defensive rating improves even further to 106.3.

Through 45 games, Gobert is holding opposing players to just 44.8% shooting (-5.1%) and 50.3% from within six feet (-13.3%). Meanwhile, he is second in the league in rebounds (12.4 rpg) and eighth in blocks (2.1 bpg)

Therefore, the three-time All-Star remains the favorite to secure this year’s DPOY trophy. If he does so, it will be his fourth time receiving the honor. Only two players (Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace) have won the award four times.

