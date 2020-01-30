NBA Trade Deadline: 5 Teams likely to be most active in the market

The LA Clippers are among the teams expected to be active over the next week

The 2020 NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and teams around the league now have just one week to pull off a potentially season-changing deal. While the 2019 offseason was among the most exciting in history, the trade front has since been incredibly quiet over the past five months, with Jeff Teague's move to the Hawks and Willie-Cauley Stein's trade to the Dallas Mavericks among only a handful of notable deals.

Nevertheless, with playoff spots up for grabs in both conferences, teams have plenty of reason to be active ahead of the deadline next week, and several contending teams could also look to enforce their title prospects. So, as we head towards the Feb. 6 trade deadline, here are five teams that are likely to make moves

#5 Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers could look to add another ball handler alongside LeBron James

While they were among the favorites entering the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have surpassed expectations over the first half of the season. It was believed that the superstar pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis would need time to click - although the two have quickly struck up the NBA's best partnership to propel the Lakers to a 36-10 record.

The Lakers' roster is also among the deepest in the league as Frank Vogel can call upon the likes of Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. However, recent reports have suggested the front office remains eager to add a wing or additional ball-handler, with Robert Covington and Derrick Rose among the players thought to be on LA's wishlist.

Due to a lack of cap space, the Lakers will face obstacles to add another player ahead of the deadline, although the front office will be encouraged by what they have seen over the first half of the season, and it is likely that the Lakers will find a way to add someone like Rose.

