NBA Trade News: Kevin Love accepts that the Cleveland Cavaliers could trade him this season

Kevin Love has been strongly linked with a move away from the Cleveland Cavaliers

With the 2019-20 NBA season now well underway, several teams around the league are likely to make trades in the coming weeks. And Kevin Love is among the stars being linked with a move.

Love has previously expressed his happiness with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the 31-year-old told the Los Angeles Times that he is aware he could be traded.

Love joined the Cavs from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2014, and the 5-time All-Star played a key role as the team made four straight trips to the NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018.

Following the departure of LeBron James last summer, Love opted to sign a new four-year contract with the franchise, although he went on to play just 22 times as the Cavs finished the season with a 19-63 record.

Love has returned to health this season and is currently averaging 18.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

"There’s been constant chatter since I signed that I could be traded. It’s one of those things where I’m going to keep doing right by the team, by Cleveland and by the organization," Love said.

"If my number is called, so be it, but I’m going to stay true to my commitment and let the chips fall where they may."

At 31, Love's prime years are quickly fading, and the Cavs won't be in contention anytime soon after starting the season with a 4-7 record. Due to this, it makes sense for Love and the Cavs to part ways. and the Portland Trail Blazers are among his most likely destinations.

Cleveland will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to the Miami Heat when they face the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night.