NBA Trade News: Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers, Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks involved in huge 4-team trade; Here’s what we know so far

A rare four-team trade in the NBA was agreed upon Thursday involving the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.

After acquiring Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings remained active. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have acquired Donte DiVincenzo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Another notable name in the move was big man Marvin Bagley III, who is being traded to the Detroit Pistons.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Kings are acquiring Milwaukee's Donte DiVencenzo in a four-team trade, sources tell ESPN. Marvin Bagley is going to the Pistons. The Kings are acquiring Milwaukee's Donte DiVencenzo in a four-team trade, sources tell ESPN. Marvin Bagley is going to the Pistons.

After initial news of the trade was broken by Wojnarowski, it was later announced the deal included a wide range of players and draft compensation among the four franchises.

The Kings will also be acquiring Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson from the Pistons. Milwaukee will be receiving veteran big man Serge Ibaka from the Clippers, as well as draft compensation and cash. The Clippers will receive Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye from the Bucks as well.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources:

Full trade participants:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. ESPN Sources: Full trade participants: Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash. Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele. Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr.

Sacramento Kings involved in four-team trade involving Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks wing Donte Divincenzo is heading to the Sacramento Kings

Although the trade involving multiple franchises isn't going to have as much star power as other trades Thursday, the move has a number of interesting pieces.

One of those is former Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte Divincenzo, who is heading to the Sacramento Kings. The talented guard has missed the majority of the year while recovering from a previous injury, but has shown signs in the past of being a promising asset in the rotation. In just 17 games this year, Divincenzo has averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 20.1 minutes of play.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Love to see Marvin Bagley III getting a fresh start. Love to see Marvin Bagley III getting a fresh start. 👏 https://t.co/ynGljsTzPb

One of the more fascinating players moved in the entire deal is Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, who will turn 23 next month.

After being selected second overall in the 2018 NBA draft, Bagley has struggled, and his relationship with the organization has grown sour. Still just 22 years old, Bagley has the potential to revamp his career with a new organization, and the Pistons should be a great situation for him to try to get his game back on track.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bagley, 6-foot-11, 235 pounds, has averaged 13.5 ppg and 7.4 rpg in his four seasons. He played one season at Duke and was a consensus All-American. He was named to the All-Rookie team in 2018-19.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein