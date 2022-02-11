NBA Trade News: Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers, Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks involved in huge 4-team trade; Here’s what we know so far

A rare four-team trade in the NBA was agreed upon Thursday involving the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.
After acquiring Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings remained active. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have acquired Donte DiVincenzo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Another notable name in the move was big man Marvin Bagley III, who is being traded to the Detroit Pistons.
After initial news of the trade was broken by Wojnarowski, it was later announced the deal included a wide range of players and draft compensation among the four franchises.
The Kings will also be acquiring Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson from the Pistons. Milwaukee will be receiving veteran big man Serge Ibaka from the Clippers, as well as draft compensation and cash. The Clippers will receive Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye from the Bucks as well.

Although the trade involving multiple franchises isn't going to have as much star power as other trades Thursday, the move has a number of interesting pieces.
One of those is former Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte Divincenzo, who is heading to the Sacramento Kings. The talented guard has missed the majority of the year while recovering from a previous injury, but has shown signs in the past of being a promising asset in the rotation. In just 17 games this year, Divincenzo has averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 20.1 minutes of play.
One of the more fascinating players moved in the entire deal is Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, who will turn 23 next month.
After being selected second overall in the 2018 NBA draft, Bagley has struggled, and his relationship with the organization has grown sour. Still just 22 years old, Bagley has the potential to revamp his career with a new organization, and the Pistons should be a great situation for him to try to get his game back on track.
Bagley, 6-foot-11, 235 pounds, has averaged 13.5 ppg and 7.4 rpg in his four seasons. He played one season at Duke and was a consensus All-American. He was named to the All-Rookie team in 2018-19.