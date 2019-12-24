NBA Trade News: Utah Jazz trade for Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson will link up with a contending Utah Jazz team

Much has been made of the fact that the NBA's most recent trade came back in July when Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets. The near five-month period without a trade is the longest in NBA history, although ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that there has finally been some player movement as the Utah Jazz are sending Dante Exum and two picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson:

Exum was selected by Utah with the 5th pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, although the Australian has struggled for fitness and form throughout his time with the Jazz - and the 24-year-old has averaged just 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds over 11 appearances this season. Nevertheless, the Cavs will be hopeful that Exum still has untapped potential, and the guard is under contract until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Clarkson has impressed for Cleveland despite their underwhelming start to the season, and the 27-year-old is currently averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in just 23.0 minutes per contest. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has also shot 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, and he joins the Jazz with a $13.4 million expiring contract.

Clarkson has only featured in the playoffs once during his time in the NBA, although he will now play a prominent role on a Utah team that has made an 18-11 start to the season. While he isn't the biggest name addition, his arrival further highlights Utah's intent to compete this season - and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make as part of the second unit.