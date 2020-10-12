NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Boston Celtics going into the 2020-21 season

The NBA season is set to come to an end, and all the teams have started assessing their offseason targets, keeping the picks and cap space in mind. NBA trade rumors have already hit the internet, with star players speculated to move to championship contenders. The Boston Celtics are also expected to be contenders and will be looking to add another star this offseason. However, to do so, they will have to part with one of their star players or youngsters.

Here are three players who can get the Boston Celtics the best returns in the trade market this offseason:

NBA Trade Options: 3 best assets for Boston Celtics as they look to get back into title contention

#3 - Romeo Langford

2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Caught in between the G-League and the back of the bench throughout his rookie campaign with the Boston Celtics, Romeo Langford's potential has not been unlocked in the NBA.

A typical 2-way athletic wing, Langford puts up per-game averages of 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 45 percent shooting from the floor. These figures are what prompted the Boston Celtics to take him 14th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

According to NBA trade rumors, the Celtics won't hesitate including Langford in prospective trade packages. Boston has a plethora of wings, and it doesn't look like Romeo Langford is going to be a part of Brad Stevens' plans. This is what the Celtics are going to do in all likelihood, and that makes Langford one of their biggest trade assets.

#2- Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

Gordon Hayward's first 2 years with the Boston Celtics were disastrous as he rehabilitated from the freak injury he suffered in his first game with them against Cleveland Cavaliers. However, this year, a healthy Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and is just shy of a steal per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 38 percent shooting from deep.

The former Utah Jazz man is a bonafide superstar, and NBA trade rumors indicate that the Boston Celtics will look to cash in on him in exchange for a frontcourt player.

The Celtics already have 2 ball-dominant wings in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and Hayward is deemed surplus to requirements. He might not be useful for the Celtics but Hayward certainly is a starting-caliber forward for the majority of NBA teams.

#1- Marcus Smart

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Marcus Smart is one of the most versatile players the league has to offer. Averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game on 35 percent shooting from deep this season, he is the literal definition of a 'Swiss Army Knife'.

Smart came up big for the Boston Celtics this year as he thrived in the sixth man role in the regular season and then effortlessly slid into the first team in the postseason when Gordon Hayward picked up an injury.

It’s evident that the Boston Celtics need more added to their roster in order to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. According to NBA trade rumors, the Celtics are looking to add a big-time player, and it is likely going to cost them Marcus Smart.

