NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Charlotte Hornets going into the 2020-21 season

Charlotte Hornets haven't made it to the playoffs in the last 4 years. After losing Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics last year, the franchise is in desperate need of a star who can help steer the ship. Based on some recent NBA trade rumors, let's take a look at the 3 most valuable trade assets for the Charlotte Hornets this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Charlotte Hornets this offseason

The highlight of the season for the Charlotte Hornets has been the growth of Devonte' Graham. The 25-year-old had a breakout year and went on to average 18.2 points, with 37.3% shooting from downtown. The Hornets will be looking to add another star next to Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier, and here their 3 biggest trade assets who can help them in the process.

#1. Nicolas Batum

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

After spending 4 productive years with the Charlotte Hornets, Nicolas Batum's numbers went way down in the 2019-20 NBA regular season. He had the worst season of his career and averaged just 3.6 points per game and 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Trade idea: Thunder, Hornets swap salaries in Steven Adams, Nicolas Batum this pitch. Would the Hornets be willing to give up a first-round pick? https://t.co/xOb11iRbIg — The Thunder Wire (@The_ThunderWire) October 28, 2020

Batum has a $27 million player option for the next season which he'll definitely pick up. The Hornets should look to offload his bad contract to clear up space for acquiring new players in the future.

Advertisement

#2. Malik Monk

Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers

Malik Monk is still just 22 and has been improving every year with the Hornets. He averaged career-high 10.3 points this season and was a key contributor for the team off the bench.

But according to NBA trade rumors, the Charlotte Hornets might be willing to move the youngster in case a star player like Buddy Hield becomes available.

#3. No. 3 draft pick

2019 Powerade Jam Fest

The Charlotte Hornets got lucky in this year's NBA draft lottery and ended up with the No. 3 pick. While NBA rumors already indicate they are looking to draft a potential star like James Wiseman, the Hornets might be willing to hear some trade offers for the pick.

Advertisement

The @hornets have eyes set on James Wiseman 3 weeks out from NBA draft, based on 2 NBA sources’ intel. Details here: https://t.co/gA5Qg0VlqB — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) October 27, 2020

Many teams like the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are reportedly trying to move up the draft order and can offer Charlotte a great package in return for the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

Also read: NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Atlanta Hawks going into the 2020-21 season