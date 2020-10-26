The Atlanta Hawks had yet another disappointing NBA season in 2019-20, as they finished in 14th place in the East. While there's no quick-fix to get the franchise back to playoff contention, the emergence of Trae Young, a 21-year-old with MVP-caliber potential, has given them hope for the future.

NBA trade rumors suggest the Hawks might be looking to add some pieces around Young to turn their fortunes around next season.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Atlanta Hawks going into the 2020-21 season

Atlanta Hawks have a solid young core in Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, Cam Reddish, and John Collins. Their best way forward would be to let these 5 develop while trying to get better pieces around them. With this in mind, here are 3 of the most valuable trade assets for the Atlanta Hawks going into the 2020-21 season:

#1. DeAndre' Bembry

DeAndre' Bembry has been associated with the Atlanta Hawks since 2016, and is known for his defense and athleticism. While he can be a useful contributor for the team off the bench, he is already 26, and his game doesn't fit well with the rest of the young core. Bembry will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, and the Hawks can consider a sign-and-trade option in case they get a good offer in return.

#2. Clint Capela

Clint Capela

Clint Capela was traded to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this year in a 12-player, 4-team trade. Despite having not played a game yet for the Hawks, Capela had a great season with the Rockets, averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds.

4-team trade deal has been agreed upon, per @wojespn



Rockets: Robert Covington

Hawks: Clint Capela + Nene

Nuggets: Gerald Green + HOU first-round pick

T-Wolves: Malik Beasley + Juancho Hernangomez + Evan Turner + ATL first-round pick



From: BR x @AmericanExpress pic.twitter.com/kAxw1bcCbq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2020

While Capela's presence in the paint can be useful for the young Hawks team, NBA trade rumors suggest other contenders like the Boston Celtics might be interested in landing the big man. Capela is a bit too old to be a part of their young core, and might be traded to get younger assets.

#3. John Collins

Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks

John Collins has arguably been the Hawks' second-best player after Trae Young, and trading him might sound like a bizarre idea. But according to some NBA trade rumors, the Hawks might consider this in case they really like someone in the upcoming draft class.

Reports indicate #Warriors may trade back in the draft from #2. Who’s their likely trade partner? Who’s being offered? Maybe John Collins/Kevin Huerter w/Hawks? Lauri Markkanen w/Bulls? Mitchell Robinson w/Knicks? Marvin Bagley from the Kings? What young vet does GSW covet most? https://t.co/DQg2mWyXxI — Larry Krueger (@sportslarryknbr) October 11, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks might try to move up the draft order by sending Collins to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the No. 2 pick. This would give them the opportunity to land a potential star like Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball in the upcoming NBA draft.

