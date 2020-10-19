NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Chicago Bulls going into the 2020-21 season

The Chicago Bulls had planned to push for a playoff seed last season but only managed to finish at the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference despite Zach LaVine having a career year. With a new head coach in Billy Donovan at the helm, the Bulls are expected to continue with the rebuilding process but can consider a few NBA trade options to fast track the process.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Chicago Bulls to aid the rebuild

The Chicago Bulls have several pieces they can use in an NBA trade to acquire youngsters or future draft stock. The Bulls also have a few veterans who are best suited to fill an important role on a contending team. On that note, let us look at the three most valuable assets for Chicago Bulls going into the 2020-21 season.

#1 Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. (right)

Otto Porter Jr. has a player option worth $28.5 million for the 2020-21 season, one that he's likely to pick up. Fitness issues have plagued Porter Jr. during his stay with the Chicago Bulls but he's been a decent 3-and-D player whenever available.

In the mere 29 games he's played for the franchise over one and a half seasons, Porter Jr.'s averaged 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting at 44.4% from downtown. But given his huge contract, he's certainly out of place.

The Chicago Bulls can most likely trade him to a team looking to clear cap space for a run at the 2021 free agent class. They could get draft picks and possibly a few young players in return which would sit well with their ongoing rebuild.

#2 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine averaged a personal best 25.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season for the Chicago Bulls. LaVine's slowly entering the win-now phase of his career. At the same time, there's no guarantee on how much longer it will take for the Bulls to become a playoff team.

LaVine is only contracted for two more years with the Chicago Bulls. If he feels that this isn't the right fit for him, he could either join a different team in free agency or request a trade. He's only owed an average annual salary of $19.5 million, just the perfect price for contending teams looking to add a third star.

#3 Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Young

At 32 years, Thaddeus Young isn't getting any younger, but his experience and team-friendly deal make him an important NBA trade asset for the Chicago Bulls. He played in a very reduced role last season but still managed 10.3 points per game on nearly 45% shooting from the field.

Young is owed $13.5 million next season and only $6 million of his contract is guaranteed in the 2021-22 season. He's among the better defenders on the Chicago Bulls and has a serviceable three-point shot. This makes him a steadfast target for contending teams.

