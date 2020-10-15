NBA Trade Rumors: How a Danilo Gallinari deal can improve both Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be back in contention after a mediocre campaign in the 2019-20 season. Besides the returning star duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, they also have their $17.2 million trade exception and the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to fortify their roster. The Golden State Warriors have been linked with several players by NBA trade rumors but seriously need to consider Danilo Gallinari who played for OKC Thunder last season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Danilo Gallinari wants to play for a contender

Danilo Gallinari is set to enter free agency this summer. Given that he averaged 18.7 points per game on over 40% shooting from downtown, he can command a hefty salary. This could also be his last shot at a fat contract given that he recently turned 32. However, Gallo has now made it known that he wants to play for a contender.

Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors are already hard-capped and the expected taxpayer's midlevel exception of around $6 million is not enough for someone who made 10 times that amount in the last three years.

What the Golden State Warriors do have is a $17.2 million trade exception. Meanwhile, OKC Thunder own Danilo Gallinari's Bird Rights and can go over the soft cap to re-sign him to a decent contract. As such, a sign-and-trade is very much plausible.

How both Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder can benefit from a deal for Danilo Gallinari

OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti

Merely swapping the trade exception wouldn't be enough incentive for OKC Thunder who are likely to enter a rebuild this offseason. Golden State Warriors' second overall pick has to be brought into play for the Thunder to part ways with Danilo Gallinari. Then again, using both their pick and the trade exception on one player is an expensive deal for the Warriors.

OKC Thunder can offer the 25th overall pick for this year that they'll be receiving from Denver. They're also due a first-rounder from either Miami or Houston in 2021 which too can be sent over to the Golden State Warriors who'll have many reasons to accept this offer.

The Golden State Warriors are going to be in financial purgatory for the next few seasons. Pursuing players in free agency would add to their tax bill while being a short term solution at best. Obtaining a few late first-rounders would allow the Warriors to try their luck with youngsters while not really putting a lot of burden on their wage bill. They could even gauge the needs of their roster and trade these picks for future draft stock, thereby securing their future.

Next major NBA event: LaMelo Ball going #1 overall in the draft 😈 @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/63hI2VRxmm — Overtime (@overtime) October 12, 2020

As far as OKC Thunder are concerned, getting the second overall pick would mean getting a chance to draft either LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards. The Thunder can find a way for either of them to fit considering that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is their only long-term cornerstone in the backcourt.

