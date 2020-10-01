NBA Trade Options: The best and worst scenarios for Danilo Gallinari 

Danilo Gallinari has been one of the better role players in the NBA for some time now. As a power forward that can spread the floor as well as contribute on the defensive end, Gallinari was a pivotal part of the OKC Thunder's impressive run during the 2019-20 regular season and in the NBA Playoffs. With a player of this standard becoming a free agent this offseason, NBA trade rumors have speculated about the next destination for this player.

In this article, we'll be analyzing two teams that we believe could be the best and worst NBA trade options for the 32-year-old this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: The Miami Heat could be the best option for Danilo Gallinari

Going to the Miami Heat would be a very good move for Danilo Gallinari.

Despite losing Game 1 against the dominant LA Lakers, the fact remains that the Miami Heat are good enough to be Championship contenders.

Danilo Gallinari's experience would be perfect for this team, which has a relatively young roster. While the franchise is at an elite level already, the acquisition of a great offensive player who is excellent on the ball and can contribute greatly on defense could take the Heat a notch higher.

BAM ADEBAYO BLOCK FOR THE WIN 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/6FapIe9cQu — #1 fan of the #11 draft spot (@_comuzzie) September 16, 2020

For Gallinari, this would mean moving to a beautiful city with a team that has a proven head-coach, a savvy front-office, and the ability to truly win an NBA title in the near future.

If Danilo Gallinari still aspires to be an NBA Champion, the Miami Heat would be the best-case scenario for the Italian.

NBA Trade Options: The Atlanta Hawks would be a very bad fit for Danilo Gallinari

The Atlanta Hawks simply aren't on the same timeline as Danilo Gallinari.

The Atlanta Hawks are a great team to watch, and the skillset of Danilo Gallinari matches the team's system. But the fact remains that the player and the team are on different timelines altogether.

At 32-years-old, Gallinari is nearly at the end of his prime and cannot afford to waste his valuable years for a franchise that struggles to make the NBA Playoffs.

If he does move to the Hawks, Danilo Gallinari will be competing with players like John Collins and De'Andre Hunter for game-time. This would take away valuable minutes from the Italian and also would stall the development of the two promising players in Collins and Hunter.

The situation that Danilo Gallinari would find himself in would be tricky, to say the least, and we believe that the Atlanta Hawks would be the worst-case scenario for the Italian.

