NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Cleveland Cavaliers going into the 2020-21 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in somewhat of a difficult spot right now. They are most certainly going through the slow burn of a draft-based rebuild yet they barely have any cap space on hand. That's due to a few big contracts on their wage bill and the Cavs must target NBA trade options that would help in getting rid of them.

NBA Trade Options: Cleveland Cavaliers fast-tracking a rebuild with most valuable assets?

Considering that the Cleveland Cavaliers have a few expiring contracts and a few star players on their roster, they would want to consider NBA trade options that would help their rebuilding cause the most. They also have future assets that they can part with if they get the right players in return. On that note, let us look at the three most valuable assets for Cleveland Cavaliers going into the 2020-21 season.

#1 Kevin Love

For some reason or the other, the Cleveland Cavaliers just haven't been able to move Kevin Love's contract. Love will be entering the second year of his $120 million deal and given his age, his trade value will only continue to decline with time on a lottery team.

This might be the perfect time to force a trade for him though. Love still managed 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season so he's good enough to be the third star on a contending team. And with more challengers emerging for the title next season, some franchise may get desperate enough and move for him. Cleveland Cavaliers can expect to receive a few young players for Love.

#2 Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has led the NBA in rebounding in four out of the last five seasons. But in a league that values floor spacing a lot, Drummond hasn't found a lot of suitors for himself. He has a player option worth $28.7 million for next season, one he's likely to pick up.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Andre Drummond remain 'far apart' in extension talks, per https://t.co/s7eEJ8Dtk5



"The Cavs recognize Drummond’s talent but they are also honest about his flaws, especially in this pace-and-space era, where bigs like him are easy to attain." pic.twitter.com/O9HB8hIRkq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 19, 2020

Now the Cleveland Cavaliers certainly have a shortage of centers but they're yet to reach an agreement with Drummond over a potential extension. In case things don't work out, he can be flipped to any team looking to clear cap space for 2021. This time, the yield is likely to comprise of young players and draft stock.

#3 Future draft picks

Darius Garland was the fifth overall pick of last year's draft

As can be expected of a rebuilding team, the Cleveland Cavaliers have kept hold of their first-round picks for the next few years. But Cavs – who infamously drafted Anthony Bennett in 2013 – are certainly aware that picks don't necessarily translate into good players over the years. So if there are NBA trade options that would allow them to land a young stud for a few first-rounders, they should consider it.

There are other ways to go about it as well. The Cleveland Cavaliers can ship their fifth overall pick for 2020 and future picks to move up and draft either LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards. They could also move down in this year's draft to load up on picks for the future, considering that the class of 2021 is expected to be heavily loaded with talent.

