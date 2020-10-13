NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for LA Lakers going into the 2020-21 season

The LA Lakers are currently basking in the glory of their hard-fought championship win. But the differentiating factor about great organizations is that they're always planning for the future. And as things stand, there are multiple ways in which the Purple and Gold can improve their roster for next season. There are several NBA trade options to consider and a few free agency decisions to be taken care of.

NBA Trade Options: 3 valuable assets that LA Lakers can use to improve roster for another title run

The LA Lakers aren't too stacked when it comes to draft stock. They'll most likely have to flip some of their current pieces to improve their roster. Luckily enough, they have a few assets that would allow them to force useful NBA trade deals. On that note, let us look at the three most valuable assets for LA Lakers going into the 2020-21 season.

#1 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma was undeniably the biggest loser of the Anthony Davis trade. 2019-20 could've been a breakout year for him but he ended up on the LA Lakers bench.

Kuzma's production dropped, but that's a direct result of his playing time also dropping down. However, he showed massive improvements on the defensive end during the playoffs. And in any case, 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game aren't bad numbers at all for a player only in his third season.

Kuzma will entice teams into parting ways with their veterans because of his upside. It's the same ceiling that would weigh on the minds of the LA Lakers' front office, but they know it pretty well that as long AD is wearing Purple and Gold, Kuzma is unlikely to realize his full potential.

#2 Danny Green

Danny Green is the prototypical 3-and-D veteran that you'd want on a championship side and the LA Lakers reaped the rewards of his skill set during the regular season. However, as has been the case for each of the previous three seasons, Green was inefficient in the playoffs once again.

Given that he's owed $15 million next season, LA Lakers need to decide whether that's a price they're willing to pay for someone who tends to lose the plot in the postseason. Additionally, he's on an expiring contract and it'll be easy to pursue NBA trade deals with teams willing to shave off that salary for a run at free agents in 2021.

#3 Alex Caruso

As great a defensive fit Alex Caruso is for the LA Lakers, there's simply no looking past the fact that his numbers in almost every category on the other end of the court nosedived this season as compared to 2018-19. The reason is pretty simple too. Besides his sporadic catch-and-shoot attempts, there's little Caruso can do offensively without the ball in his hand.

Alex Caruso went from G League ➡️ NBA Finals starter 👏 pic.twitter.com/5yEPPE0BGl — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020

This unexplored potential would certainly intrigue franchises looking to acquire young pieces. So the LA Lakers can explore NBA trade options where they get a lott pick for him. They can even combine him with another role player to acquire a veteran.

