NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for New York Knicks going into the 2020-21 season

The New York Knicks' possible approach next season is still unclear. While they're still retaining some cap space for a potential run at the 2021 free agency class, they didn't do too well with this strategy last summer. So the front office might be coaxed into looking at some NBA trade options to improve the roster this year itself.

NBA Trade Options: 3 valuable assets that could help New York Knicks push for a playoffs berth

Irrespective of the roster plans, the New York Knicks need to show that they have a working system in place to attract the top free agents next year. The current team isn't good enough to achieve a playoff spot but they have valuable trade assets that they can flip to acquire a good player. On that note, let us look at the three most valuable assets for New York Knicks going into the 2020-21 season.

#1 Julius Randle

Julius Randle

The enigmatic Julius Randle continues to be a volume scorer for the New York Knicks, having averaged 19.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season. With two years left on a deal worth roughly $20 million annual salary, Randle is a significant hit on the Knicks' wage bill.

Julius Randle has been working on shot! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0sFfAsiant — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 3, 2020

At the same time though, it becomes imperative to include him in any trade deal for a superstar since it'll help in matching salaries. Although his defensive game leaves a lot to be desired, Randle can also be sent to a team desperate enough to overpay for an impact player off the bench in a title run.

#2 No.8 overall draft pick

Empire State Building hosts New York Knicks NBA Draft Picks

In a year where most teams are looking to move down in the draft, the New York Knicks seem like they could be interested in ascending the ladder. What works for them is that they've got the eighth overall pick and many would consider that as a sweet spot. They can flip that and any of their role players to acquire a higher pick.

The New York Knicks can also throw in the 27th overall pick that they'll receive from the LA Clippers if they're really desperate to move to the top three picks in hopes of acquiring LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards.

#3 Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox

While the New York Knicks have several young players among their ranks, Kevin Knox is the most intriguing one. While the likes of Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina are set to become restricted free agents in 2021, Knox still has at least two years left on his rookie deal.

Hold the pose 📸 pic.twitter.com/AfdIMJbqCq — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 31, 2020

More importantly though, Knox never really received a good share of chances in his sophomore year and saw his output halved. There's a lot to be desired on the defensive end but at 20, there's still scope for Knox to grow. So any team sending a star to the New York Knicks would want to have him included in the NBA trade package.

