NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Milwaukee Bucks going into the 2020-21 season

The Milwaukee Bucks have a pivotal offseason coming up that could make or break the franchise's future. They want to tie Giannis Antetokounmpo to a long-term contract so that they don't have to consider NBA trade options for him. At the same time, they want to surround the Greek Freak with better pieces because their current unit is evidently not good enough to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Milwaukee Bucks that will help them become title favorites

The Milwaukee Bucks don't have much room to spare in their salary cap to make huge additions in free agency. However, they do have a few pieces that can help in facilitating NBA trade deals for another superstar or key role players. On that note, let us look at the three most valuable assets for Milwaukee Bucks going into the 2020-21 season.

#1 Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe has been a valuable addition for the Milwaukee Bucks and has done a respectable job as the third scoring option on the team. He's a pretty good defender too. In the playoffs though, Bledsoe hasn't really proven his mettle.

If the Bucks are to consider NBA trade options for superstars, Bledsoe will be an automatic part of the package given his average $17.5 million salary. It's his mid-sized contract that would make it possible for a third team to be involved and scoop him as the impact player off the bench considering that he's still managing 15 points in 27 minutes of action per game.

#2 Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo is the only player on the Milwaukee Bucks who'll excite teams looking to move on from veterans or wanting to rebuild. In addition to being a player with a good ceiling, DiVincenzo also has two years left on his rookie deal and would also help in shaving off some salary.

DiVincenzo showed huge improvements in his game on both ends of the court in his sophomore year including a better jumper and seriously good defense. The shooting guard averaged 9.2 points per game on 45.5% accuracy from the field. Moving him in an NBA trade would kill the Milwaukee Bucks but it's a sacrifice they'll have to make to assimilate pieces for a stronger title run next season.

#3 Ersan Illyasova

Ersan Ilyasova is among the many role players who gave Milwaukee Bucks quality minutes off the bench last season. Ilyasova managed 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 46.6% shooting from the field. Given, he's not among the most explosive players around, but his one-year contract worth $7 million makes him an enticing NBA trade asset.

Ilyasova will also be expected to form the package for any superstar given the expiring nature of his current deal. He can also be used by the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire a role player earning less than $10 million annual salary.

