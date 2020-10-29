After failing to make the playoffs in the past two seasons, the Washington Wizards are in a dilemma as to which direction they should take next.

They can try to add another star next to Bradley Beal and John Wall and try to compete next season, or blow it all up and go on a rebuild. Either way, as per the NBA trade rumors, here are their 3 most valuable assets going into the offseason.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Washington Wizards going into the 2020-21 season

While their veteran John Wall missed the enter 2019-20 season following a ruptured Achilles, Bradley Beal went on to have an All-NBA caliber year (though he was snubbed from All-NBA teams).

Washington doesn't usually attract marquee names and they'll have a hard time convincing another star to help Beal in the upcoming seasons.

#1. Bradley Beal

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal is probably the most valuable trade asset in the entire NBA at the moment.

Numerous NBA trade rumors have linked him with different teams around the league and the Washington Wizards will get a plethora of offers for the 27-year-old, in the offseason.

Could the Warriors pull off a trade for Bradley Beal?



Some interesting variables surrounding a hypothetical deal were discussed on a recent ESPN podcast https://t.co/9db6x93Y3D pic.twitter.com/Kvey5CLcH6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2020

Beal had a historically significant season this year and averaged 30.5 points per game thanks to his scoring and playmaking abilities.

Many top teams around the league are pursuing the 2-time All-Star in the hopes of having an upperhand in competing for a championship next season.

#2. Ish Smith

Denver Nuggets v Washington Wizards

In case the Washington Wizards take the rebuild-route, Ish Smith is another candidate who might have to make way for younger talents.

Smith had a good year with the Wizards as he averaged 10.9 points and shot 36.7% from 3-point mark.

10.9 PPG, 4.9 APG, 36.7% 3PT, and still one of the fastest players in the league.@IshSmith's 2019-20 season in photos! ⚡️📸 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) September 21, 2020

According to a recent NBA trade rumor, LA Clippers might be interested in the 32-year-old to add some much-needed playmaking to their roster.

#3. Admiral Schofield

Washington Wizards Media Day

This might come as a surprise, given that Admiral Schofield is just 23-years-old. Even though his timeline would fit with the rest of the Wizards' young core, Schofield's performance has been underwhelming in his rookie year.

He was in and out of G League throughout the year and averaged just 3 points in the 33 games that he played for the Wizards.

Given the number of wings the Wizards already have, Schofield might be well on his way out of Washington during the offseason.

