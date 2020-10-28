NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2020-21 season

After being a dominant force in the west for the past two decades, the San Antonio Spurs' run has finally come to an end. Gregg Popovich and the crew failed to make it to the playoffs during the 2019-20 NBA season, ending up in 11th place in the West. According to NBA trade rumors, the Spurs could look to make significant changes to its roster in the upcoming off-season.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who might not return to the team for the 2020-21 season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five players unlikely to be back with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2020-21 season

A recent NBA trade rumor indicated that no player on the San Antonio Spurs roster is 'untouchable' this off-season, and that includes their stars DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. As the franchise head towards an uncertain off-season, here are five players who might have already played their last game for the Spurs.

#1 LaMarcus Aldridge

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Although LaMarcus Aldridge averaged over 22 points per game this season, his best days are almost certainly behind him. He's already 35 and is a bit too slow for the modern game.

.@ethan_farina_ broke down the pro's and con's of a potential deal involving Kevin Love, LaMarcus Aldridge, and one of our favorite young players in a long, long time #GoSpursGo https://t.co/XkNCV83XVb — Air Alamo (@AirAlamo) October 20, 2020

He may not be good enough to be Spurs' second-best choice in offense. But NBA trade rumors suggest that multiple teams could be interested in adding the veteran to their frontcourt, which means that LaMarcus Aldridge might be a good trade asset for the San Antonio Spurs.

#2 Rudy Gay

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers

Just like LaMarcus Aldridge, the 34-year-old Rudy Gay is well past his prime. While he's still one of the best defenders on the Spurs roster, his offense has taken a hit, with the veteran averaging just 10.8 points last season.

Should the Warriors acquire Rudy Gay with their $17.2 million exception? @DrewShiller examines the hypothetical trade https://t.co/ZaIVrW2BAb pic.twitter.com/HrjfrNn0Wg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 21, 2020

With Rudy Gay having just one year left in his contract, NBA trade rumors indicate that the Golden State Warriors might offer a suitable package to the San Antonio Spurs for the 34-year-old's services.