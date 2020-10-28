As we head closer to the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks are once again in the news as they try to find ways to upgrade their roster in the offseason. While the Knicks are usually in pursuit of a superstar who can turn their fortunes around, according to the latest NBA trade rumors, they seem to have taken a different approach as they head into the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks ready to take on undesirable contracts in the upcoming offseason

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets

With over $60 million available in cap space, the New York Knicks are one of the few teams who can go on a splurge this offseason. However, according to the recent NBA trade rumor by SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks are prepared to trade for undesirable contracts in the hopes of acquiring more draft picks.

Knicks are open to using their 2020 cap space to trade for an undesirable contract, per SNY sources. NYK has communicated as much to teams recently, sources say. More here: https://t.co/g017s0LmGc — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 27, 2020

This approach by the New York Knicks should excite several teams around the league that are struggling to stay below the luxury tax. The Knicks will be happy to absorb a bad contract if the teams package it with draft picks that will help them in the future.

NBA Trade Rumors: Acquiring more draft picks would help the Knicks fast-track their rebuild process

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

It is interesting to note that the New York Knicks had a contrasting approach during the beginning of last season. Entering the 2019 season, the Knicks were looking for big names and weren't interested in acquiring any players who didn't want to be a part of the organization. This new approach will certainly add more young talent around their stars, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

The New York Knicks have the 4th pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft. If they manage to acquire more draft picks, they would have multiple promising youngsters on their roster next year who might help them to fast-track their rebuild process.

