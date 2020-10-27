NBA Trade Options: An Eric Gordon - Al Horford swap could help both the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers get over their playoffs hump

The Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the style of basketball they play. While the Rockets went all-in with their small-ball lineup, the Sixers banked on adding more size and length. However, with both the experiments failing terribly, the two teams might look to change their approaches in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season. According to a recent NBA trade rumor, moving Eric Gordon to Philadelphia in exchange for Al Horford might be a win-win proposition for both the teams involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Al Horford could add some much-needed size to the Houston Rockets' frontcourt

Eric Gordon had his worst season with the Houston Rockets in 2019-20. He averaged 14.4 points and shot a disappointing 31.7% from the 3-point line. The Houston Rockets have reasons to believe that the 31-year-old Gordon might be on the decline and may no longer be the sharpshooter that he once was.

With the #Rockets in need of a shakeup this offseason, @MCamarena98 examines 3 ways to trade Eric Gordon. #OneMission https://t.co/o4Eh13eU8g — Space City Scoop (@SpaceCity_Scoop) October 1, 2020

According to a recent NBA trade rumor in this regard, the Rockets might be willing to consider shipping Gordon in exchange for the Philadelphia 76ers' Al Horford. While Horford's costly contract has some downsides, it's fully guaranteed for the next two years, though.

Al Horford would add much-needed size to Houston's frontcourt. With his ability to shoot from downtown and stretch the floor, he could be the perfect center for their micro-ball lineup.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Gordon could provide more shooting and playmaking for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have had numerous spacing issues with Al Horford and Joel Embiid in their frontcourt. So the franchise will welcome the prospect of going for Eric Gordon. That is because it would provide for two things the Phialdelphia 76ers desperately need at the moment: shooting and playmaking.

#NBA column: What are the chances the #Sixers can work out a trade involving Al Horford? https://t.co/DpbrHxq5Hm pic.twitter.com/me7xkH8wpD — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) October 13, 2020

Gordon is a career 37% shooter from beyond the arc and can defend multiple positions too. He could take some pressure off Ben Simmons' shoulders with his playmaking abilities.

The NBA trade rumor from Bleacher Report also suggests that the Houston Rockets could add Danuel House to sweeten the deal, something that could further endear the Philadelphia 76ers.