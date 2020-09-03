NBA Trade Rumors: 2 Eastern Conference giants to battle for Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature in free agency

With free agency and NBA offseason beginning soon, the teams will be looking to improve their rosters by adding talents from across the league. The teams will go into the off-season having assets to make NBA trades with the recent conclusion of the draft lottery. Following the draft lottery, NBA trade rumors have started circulating in the media. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be one of the players who will be chased by multiple teams in the free agency.

Latest NBA Trade Rumor: Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat looking to make a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to an NBA trade rumor, there is a high possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo will end up at Milwaukee Bucks' eastern conference rivals Miami Heat or Toronto Raptors. The Heat and Bucks are engaged in a conference semifinals battle right now. The Heat clinched the first two games of the series.

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vince Goodwill shared the information about this NBA trade rumor-

"Many in league circles believe Miami and Toronto are the frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with one observer telling Yahoo Sports 'it’s an open secret' within the Orlando bubble."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the favourite to win this season's NBA MVP award. Having already won it last season, he will join a rare club of players who have won the award back to back.

Recently a front office executive weighed in on what decision Giannis' would take -

"I asked the aforementioned front office executive which team Antetokounmpo might wind up with if Miami goes on to finish this job and create such havoc for the Bucks. ‘The Heat,’ he said.

Both the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are organizations which boast of winning culture. The Bucks have performed extremely well in the regular season but on the other hand, have struggled in the NBA playoffs. Interestingly, they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the conference finals last year after winning the first two games. The Raptors then went on a 4-0 to close the series and advance to the NBA finals.

Top plays from a hard fought Game 2: pic.twitter.com/ADkYExWCZM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 3, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo has expressed his desire to stay in the eastern conference in the past and also aspires to win multiple NBA championships. It would be interesting to see which team wins the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

